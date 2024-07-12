Olivia Chow is celebrating one year in office as Toronto’s mayor.

The 67-year-old Chow was elected John Tory’s replacement on July 12, 2023. A recent survey concluded that Chow still has support from city residents, with her approval rating sitting at 59 per cent; an increase of six percentage points from the last measurement, but far below the 73 per cent support she enjoyed 11 months ago.

Chow scored high on transit (74 per cent), managing the relationship between the provincial and federal governments (67 per cent), and affordable housing (62 per cent).

Speaking with Breakfast Television on Friday, Chow touched on several issues, including the future of affordable housing in the city.

“We have relaxed zoning, so builders or homeowners can build,” Chow said. “Also, for the non-profit housing, because not everyone has the money, we are building 6,000 units of affordable housing; we’re protecting tenants because some of the evictions may not be fair.”

Traffic congestion and Gardiner construction

Chow elaborated on traffic congestion in Toronto after a majority of those polled in the most recent survey noted that they disapprove of her performance when it comes to the city-wide issue (54 per cent).

“It’s because we haven’t built transit for so long,” Chow said. “We are pushing for more bus service, building transit, and hiring people to direct traffic. More people working in subway stations. All of this is really important.”

When asked what additional steps she will take to address traffic congestion, particularly ahead of the 2026 World Cup in Toronto, Chow again pointed to transit expansion as the solution.

“People don’t have alternatives but to drive,” the mayor said. “We’re working to speed up the rebuild of the Gardiner. We’re not just fixing it; we’re rebuilding it. We’re looking at making it faster… we’re working with the province to make the construction faster.”

Chow said an announcement is expected at the end of the month regarding how city officials plan to ensure the ongoing construction on the Gardiner could be accelerated.

“People are stuck there. I get it.”

A rise in crime

In addition to traffic concerns, a majority of respondents surveyed expressed concern about the crime rate plaguing the city, particularly the involvement of youths in criminal activity.

“I spoke to some of the mothers who have lost their kids to gun violence. It’s heartbreaking,” Chow said. “I have talked to some experts, and during the pandemic, children were being isolated. They don’t necessarily have a connection to their friends or learn social skills. People are preying on them and recruiting them into gangs.”

The mayor said the city is investing more funding in youth violence prevention programs and after-school programs.

“When young people feel like they belong and have a purpose in life… then they don’t get recruited into gangs as easily,” Chow said. “We need in some of the neighbourhoods to be heavily involved. Protecting people from falling into poverty… when you feel there’s no hope, that is pretty deadly.”

When asked what the most significant challenge has been one year into the job, Chow said tackling and subsequently aiming to improve old infrastructure remains a top priority.

“The toughest is looking at all the things falling apart. City Hall, subway stations. All of it is just sort of ‘ugh’ and falling apart,” she said. “We don’t have the money and discovered a big budget deficit and leaking roofs at City Hall. All of that is tough.

“The good thing is, Torontonians are resilient. We’ll work together. We will be able to conquer these challenges.”