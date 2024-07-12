Prosecutors in northern Mexico say they’ll investigate case of long-missing man found in morgue

FILE - People attend the annual National March of Searching Mothers, held every Mother's Day in Mexico City, Friday, May 10, 2024. The marchers say the government lacks interest in investigating the disappearances of Mexico's over 100,000 missing people. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 12, 2024 7:34 pm.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 7:56 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in northern Mexico said they will investigate the case of a long-missing man whose body was found lying unidentified in a state morgue, despite pleas months ago to find him.

The Zacatecas state prosecutor’s office said late Thursday it had “opened investigations into the situation and to determine whether any public servant was responsible for failing to act.”

The man’s mother, Virginia de la Cruz, had approached authorities in the north-central state of Zacatecas eight months ago for help in finding her missing son, José Alejandro. For months, prosecutors told De la Cruz they had no information. But she found they had her son’s body all that time.

Mexico has about 115,000 missing people, whose relatives often have to search for them with their own resources in the face of government inaction. But the country also has a backlog of about 50,000 corpses that have been found, but which authorities don’t have the manpower or equipment to identify.

De la Cruz’s son was finally found to be one of them, after he went missing in November, 2023. But it wasn’t even authorities who identified him — it was his mother.

On one of her countless trips to prosecutors’ offices and the morgue, De la Cruz was asked to step into the morgue in early July to look at one body that had been found months before.

The corpse’s face was too disfigured by a gunshot wound to be recognizable, De la Cruz recalled in an interview Friday with local media. But she had an idea.

“Show me his hands, because his hands had ‘Alex’ tattooed on them,” she asked. “They showed me both of his hands, and in fact, it was my boy,” she said, weeping.

Nobody paid much attention to the case — or facilitated the release of the body for burial — until De la Cruz burst onto the floor of the state congress, shouting, weeping and swearing at the inaction of officials.

“They had the DNA, and they never called me,” sobbed De la Cruz on the floor of the state Congress Thursday.

DNA testing is often the best way to identify the bodies, but Mexico has not spent enough money or effort to speed up such tests, subjecting mothers to months, years and even decades of uncertainty and suffering.

In turn, some morgues are so overwhelmed they either have to hold hundreds of bodies — sometimes in refrigerated trailers — or bury them unidentified while families are left to wonder what happened to their loved ones.

The governmental state human rights commission said it had also opened an investigation into the case of De la Cruz’s son.

The Zacatecas volunteer search group Blood of My Blood — one of hundreds of such groups in Mexico mainly made up of mothers of the disappeared — said that unfortunately, De la Cruz’s experience was all too common.

“This painful case is just a reflection of a generalized crisis in Zacatecas and in Mexico,” the group wrote in a statement.

Zacatecas is one of the states where bloody turf battles between rival drug cartels have caused the most carnage.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407
2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407

Two men from Brampton are facing charges after attempting to flee police at high speeds in a Lamborghini last weekend. York police say just before 1 a.m. on July 7, they observed a white Lamborghini...

5h ago

City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection
City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection

A seemingly bizarre addition to the York and Adelaide intersection is catching some cyclists by surprise: a newly installed traffic island directly within the bike lane on Adelaide Street. Cyclists...

8h ago

'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of man allegedly swarmed by teens
'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of man allegedly swarmed by teens

Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them. A Crown prosecutor read out...

3h ago

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

9h ago

Top Stories

2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407
2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407

Two men from Brampton are facing charges after attempting to flee police at high speeds in a Lamborghini last weekend. York police say just before 1 a.m. on July 7, they observed a white Lamborghini...

5h ago

City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection
City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection

A seemingly bizarre addition to the York and Adelaide intersection is catching some cyclists by surprise: a newly installed traffic island directly within the bike lane on Adelaide Street. Cyclists...

8h ago

'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of man allegedly swarmed by teens
'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of man allegedly swarmed by teens

Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them. A Crown prosecutor read out...

3h ago

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:06
Lamborghini caught going over 200 km/h on Hwy. 407
Lamborghini caught going over 200 km/h on Hwy. 407

York police released footage of an overnight incident beginning in Vaughan this past weekend, in which officers chased a Lamborghini going over 200 km/h.

5h ago

0:31
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride

It happened on the Swing of the Century ride where the teenager had a medical episode and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

7h ago

7:50
Olivia Chow marks one year as Toronto's mayor
Olivia Chow marks one year as Toronto's mayor

Olivia Chow sat down with Breakfast Television to mark her first full year as mayor of Toronto. A new poll shows that Chow still has strong support city-wide.

12h ago

2:51
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale

It's one of the most iconic and eye-popping homes in Toronto and now the 'Leslieville dollhouse' is up for sale.

21h ago

3:04
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike

As grocery store shelves empty out, restaurants says they're having some trouble restocking dwindling supplies. David Zura explains.

9h ago

More Videos