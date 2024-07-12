Quebec police locate body of teen who went missing while fishing

SAINT-IGNACE-DE-LOYOLA — Quebec provincial police have recovered the body of a young fisher who went missing on the water Friday in a small municipality about 70 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Authorities say the teen fisher went missing in the St. Lawrence River by the community of St-Ignace-de-Loyola, Que., with police called to the scene about 8:15 a.m.

Sgt. Camille Savoie says a body found by police divers is likely the teenager who had been reported missing.

Earlier, Nicolas Scholtus-Champagne, another police spokesman, said a number of resources were deployed to help find the teenager including a police helicopter and the provincial police nautical unit with local firefighters and the Canadian Coast Guard.

Police canine units searched the shore and locals also took part in the search.

Scholtus-Champagne says it’s not clear whether the fisher was wearing a life-jacket.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press