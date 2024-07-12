Rescuers resume search for a miner missing after Polish mine accident killed 1, injured 17

Rescuers transport an injured miner to an airborne ambulance near the Rydultowy coal mine near the city of Rybnik, in southern Poland, Thursday, July 11, 2024. Two Polish coal miners were unaccounted for and at least 15 were injured after a powerful tremor shook the Rydultowy coal mine about 1,200 meters (4,000 feet) underground on Thursday, officials said. Rescuers struggled to reach about two dozen others. (AP Photo/Katarzyna Zaremba-Majcher)

By The Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Rescuers resumed an underground search for a missing miner in southern Poland Friday after a powerful tremor shook the Rydultowy coal mine the previous day, killing one miner and injuring 17 others.

Aleksandra Wysocka-Siembiga, spokeswoman for the Polish Coal Mining Group, told The Associated Press that security conditions underground have improved to allow the search to resume during the night. Rescuers had to pause their work late Thursday due to the threat of repeat tremors and high presence of methane gas in the mine.

Seventy-eight miners were in the area when a magnitude 3.1 tremor struck about 1,200 meters (4,000 feet) below the surface early Thursday. Most were brought to the surface quickly, including 17 who were hospitalized immediately after the quake. One miner was declared dead as he was brought out of the mine.

Tremors in coal mines resulting from stress building in the rock can lead to rock bursts, or sudden ejections of rocks that can be dangerous to the miners.

The Polish Coal Mining Group has suffered several deadly accidents this year. In May, three miners died in a cave-in at the Myslowice-Wesola colliery, and one was killed at the same mine in April.

Two miners lost their lives in separate accidents in 2019 and 2020 in the Rydultowy mine, which was opened in 1792 and currently employs about 2,000 miners.

Coal mining is considered hazardous in Poland, where some coal mines are prone to methane gas explosions or to cave-ins. Excavation in older mines goes deep into the ground in search for coal, increasing the job’s hazards. The coal industry is among Poland’s key employers, providing some 75,000 jobs.

Last year, 15 miners lost their lives in accidents.

