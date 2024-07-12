Retired Massachusetts pediatrician pleads not guilty to abusing young patients

By The Associated Press

Posted July 12, 2024 5:07 pm.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 5:42 pm.

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A retired pediatrician in Massachusetts pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he sexually abused at least 15 children who were his patients.

Dr. Richard Kauff, who appeared in Plymouth Superior Court, is charged with 11 counts of rape of a child with force, and nine counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Kauff, who worked since 1983 and was associated with the South Shore Medical Center until his retirement in 2022, is accused of abusing the patients over a 23-year period.

Prosecutors said the allegations were first raised in a local Facebook group in October 2023, in which an anonymous person said that they believed they were sexually assaulted during an annual checkup.

A day later, a second person went to the Norwell Police with similar allegations against Kauff. After Kauff was charged by Norwell police in Hingham District Court, three dozen individuals came forward to report similar allegations against Kauff, though the indictment does not cover all of those accusers.

“The allegations against Dr. Kauff are truly disturbing,” Erika O’Donnell, a partner with the law firm Shepard O’Donnell who is representing nine accusers, said in a statement.

“Not only did he victimize children, but he did so right in front of their parents — using his position as a trusted physician to deceive victims and their parents,” she continued. “At their most vulnerable, he broke their trust and his victims and their families are paying the price.”

Kauff’s lawyer, Kelli Porges, told The Boston Globe after the arraignment that her client was “100% innocent.” She declined to elaborate when reached by The Associated Press.

After the first allegations were made in October, Porges told the newspaper that plaintiffs’ lawyers took to social media in search of more accusers and enticed them with the potential of civil suits.

Kauff was released on $50,000 bail and will be back in court Sept. 17.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407
2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407

Two men from Brampton are facing charges after attempting to flee police at high speeds in a Lamborghini last weekend. York police say just before 1 a.m. on July 7, they observed a white Lamborghini...

2h ago

City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection
City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection

A seemingly bizarre addition to the York and Adelaide intersection is catching some cyclists by surprise: a newly installed traffic island directly within the bike lane on Adelaide Street. Cyclists...

5h ago

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

6h ago

Western University pauses Alice Munro Chair in Creativity program amid reckoning
Western University pauses Alice Munro Chair in Creativity program amid reckoning

LONDON, Ont. — Alice Munro's alma mater has paused the endowed chair program that bears her name over revelations the writer protected her husband after learning he had sexually abused her daughter. Western...

30m ago

Top Stories

2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407
2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407

Two men from Brampton are facing charges after attempting to flee police at high speeds in a Lamborghini last weekend. York police say just before 1 a.m. on July 7, they observed a white Lamborghini...

2h ago

City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection
City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection

A seemingly bizarre addition to the York and Adelaide intersection is catching some cyclists by surprise: a newly installed traffic island directly within the bike lane on Adelaide Street. Cyclists...

5h ago

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

6h ago

Western University pauses Alice Munro Chair in Creativity program amid reckoning
Western University pauses Alice Munro Chair in Creativity program amid reckoning

LONDON, Ont. — Alice Munro's alma mater has paused the endowed chair program that bears her name over revelations the writer protected her husband after learning he had sexually abused her daughter. Western...

30m ago

Most Watched Today

1:06
Lamborghini caught going over 200 km/h on Hwy. 407
Lamborghini caught going over 200 km/h on Hwy. 407

York police released footage of an overnight incident beginning in Vaughan this past weekend, in which officers chased a Lamborghini going over 200 km/h.

2h ago

0:31
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride

It happened on the Swing of the Century ride where the teenager had a medical episode and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

4h ago

2:51
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale

It's one of the most iconic and eye-popping homes in Toronto and now the 'Leslieville dollhouse' is up for sale.

18h ago

3:04
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike

As grocery store shelves empty out, restaurants says they're having some trouble restocking dwindling supplies. David Zura explains.

6h ago

2:26
Ford government claims repairing Science Centre will cost half a billion dollars
Ford government claims repairing Science Centre will cost half a billion dollars

The Ford government claims it will cost half a billion dollars to repair the Ontario Science Centre for issues that go far beyond the roof. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics aren't buying it.

22h ago

More Videos