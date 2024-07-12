RSV vaccination programs recommended for seniors: national immunization committee

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly recommending a vaccination program against respiratory syncytial virus for older seniors and those living in long-term care homes.

The committee says vaccination against RSV should be provided to seniors aged 75 and older.

It says residents of long-term care or other chronic care facilities should be offered RSV immunization earlier, starting at age 60.

The immunization committee says other adults between 60 and 74 years old should talk to their care provider about whether to get the shot.

There are two RSV vaccines available in Canada: Arexvy, manufactured by GSK, and Abrysvo, made by Pfizer.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says older adults, as well as infants, are at higher risk for severe illness from the virus.

RSV causes cold-like symptoms that are usually mild but can sometimes cause severe infection of the lower respiratory tract that requires hospitalization.

