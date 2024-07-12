Shohei Ohtani tops MLB jersey sales, followed by Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani strikes out swinging during the third inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 12, 2024 12:01 pm.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 12:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani remained the top-selling jersey during the first half of the season, followed by Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge.

Ohtani became the first Japanese player to top sales last year when he was with the Los Angeles Angels, then signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers.

The two-way star, limited to designated hitter duty this year following elbow surgery, was joined on the list by Dodgers teammates Mookie Betts in fourth and Freddie Freeman in 20th, Major League Baseball and the players’ association said Friday. Ohtani was seventh in 2022, when Betts topped the list.

Harper was not among the top 20 last year, when his Philadelphia season debut was delayed until May 2 following Tommy John surgery and he shifted to first base. Phillies shortstop Trea Turner is 13th.

Judge remained in third during a strong first half and fellow Yankees outfielder Juan Soto joined the list in sixth following his trade from San Diego to New York.

Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. dropped from second to fifth after tearing an ACL on May 26.

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was seventh, followed by Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., Texas shortstop Corey Seager and Houston second baseman Jose Altuve.

Among younger players, Cincinnati shortstop Elly De La Cruz was 15th and Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman 16th.

Figures are based on sales of Nike jerseys from MLBShop.com since opening day on March 20.

Dropping off among players in the top 20 at the end of last season were Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies and third baseman Austin Riley, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman, Seattle outfielder Julio Rodríguez, Angels outfielder Mike Trout and first baseman Joey Votto, who signed a minor league contact with Toronto and was injured for more than two months.

Nine of the top 20 were born in Japan, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

Pittsburgh pitcher Paul Skenes, who made his debut on May 11, entered the top 20 for the week of July 1-7.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

