Small wildfire leads to precautionary evacuation of climate change research facility in Colorado

By The Associated Press

Posted July 12, 2024 4:34 pm.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 5:13 pm.

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A small wildfire started Friday on a trail near a Colorado facility where scientists research climate change, including worsening wildfires, leading officials to evacuate the building.

The fire started late Friday morning in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains near Boulder and had burned just a few acres by early afternoon, Boulder police said. The National Center for Atmospheric Research office was closed as a precaution.

The Boulder Office of Disaster Management said that while no evacuation orders were in place, people who might need help evacuating or would have to transport medical equipment should start preparing in case they are asked to leave.

Several hiking trails in the area were also closed.

Fire crews with aerial support were battling the blaze.

Some areas of Colorado, particularly the Front Range mountains and foothills, started the year as the wettest on record, but they have since dried out considerably, said Russell Danielson, meteorologist for the National Weather Service forecast office in Boulder. From his office, he can see smoke from the Dinosaur Fire burning a mile away.

“We are at record highs for this time of year, and we also have very low humidity,” he said, which means dry vegetation can easily catch fire. Fortunately, he said, the wind wasn’t much of a factor on Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Boulder area, forecasting temperatures to rise above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) on Friday and through the weekend, contributing to the elevated fire risk.

“We want to make sure people aren’t out there creating sparks with anything they do,” he said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407
2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407

Two men from Brampton are facing charges after attempting to flee police at high speeds in a Lamborghini last weekend. York police say just before 1 a.m. on July 7, they observed a white Lamborghini...

2h ago

City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection
City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection

A seemingly bizarre addition to the York and Adelaide intersection is catching some cyclists by surprise: a newly installed traffic island directly within the bike lane on Adelaide Street. Cyclists...

5h ago

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

6h ago

Western University pauses Alice Munro Chair in Creativity program amid reckoning
Western University pauses Alice Munro Chair in Creativity program amid reckoning

LONDON, Ont. — Alice Munro's alma mater has paused the endowed chair program that bears her name over revelations the writer protected her husband after learning he had sexually abused her daughter. Western...

31m ago

Top Stories

2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407
2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407

Two men from Brampton are facing charges after attempting to flee police at high speeds in a Lamborghini last weekend. York police say just before 1 a.m. on July 7, they observed a white Lamborghini...

2h ago

City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection
City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection

A seemingly bizarre addition to the York and Adelaide intersection is catching some cyclists by surprise: a newly installed traffic island directly within the bike lane on Adelaide Street. Cyclists...

5h ago

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

6h ago

Western University pauses Alice Munro Chair in Creativity program amid reckoning
Western University pauses Alice Munro Chair in Creativity program amid reckoning

LONDON, Ont. — Alice Munro's alma mater has paused the endowed chair program that bears her name over revelations the writer protected her husband after learning he had sexually abused her daughter. Western...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

1:06
Lamborghini caught going over 200 km/h on Hwy. 407
Lamborghini caught going over 200 km/h on Hwy. 407

York police released footage of an overnight incident beginning in Vaughan this past weekend, in which officers chased a Lamborghini going over 200 km/h.

2h ago

0:31
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride

It happened on the Swing of the Century ride where the teenager had a medical episode and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

4h ago

2:51
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale

It's one of the most iconic and eye-popping homes in Toronto and now the 'Leslieville dollhouse' is up for sale.

18h ago

3:04
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike

As grocery store shelves empty out, restaurants says they're having some trouble restocking dwindling supplies. David Zura explains.

6h ago

2:26
Ford government claims repairing Science Centre will cost half a billion dollars
Ford government claims repairing Science Centre will cost half a billion dollars

The Ford government claims it will cost half a billion dollars to repair the Ontario Science Centre for issues that go far beyond the roof. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics aren't buying it.

22h ago

More Videos