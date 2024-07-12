S&P/TSX composite up more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets also climb higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 150 points in a broad-based rally, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 163.79 points at 22,707.92.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 323.83 points at 40,077.58. The S&P 500 index was up 47.02 points at 5,631.56, while the Nasdaq composite was up 189.44 points at 18,472.85.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.44 cents US compared with 73.40 cents US on Thursday.

The August crude oil contract was up 49 cents at US$83.11 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.33 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$5.50 at US$2,416.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was up nine cents at US$4.60 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press