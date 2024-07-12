Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By The Associated Press

Posted July 12, 2024 11:04 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 11:12 am.

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of July 15, 2024 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Luke Combs $6,608,517 50,564 $130.70
2 Dead & Company $4,762,012 16,000 $297.63
3 Kenny Chesney $4,726,491 38,125 $123.97
4 Bad Bunny $3,739,879 15,001 $249.31
5 Justin Timberlake $2,905,163 12,892 $225.34
6 Zach Bryan $2,833,657 15,810 $179.23
7 Pearl Jam $2,390,775 13,595 $175.85
8 Chris Brown $2,237,975 13,397 $167.05
9 Aventura $2,176,451 13,384 $162.60
10 Noah Kahan $1,716,900 15,794 $108.70
11 Luis Miguel $1,666,614 9,897 $168.39
12 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,657,184 11,384 $145.57
13 Nicki Minaj $1,581,669 12,234 $129.28
14 Feid $1,470,203 12,006 $122.45
15 Take That $1,402,854 11,414 $122.90
16 Tyler Childers $1,182,371 16,298 $72.55
17 Neil Young & Crazy Horse $1,114,084 9,270 $120.17
18 Rod Stewart $1,086,478 14,246 $76.27
19 Eric Clapton $991,810 7,323 $135.44
20 Tim McGraw $989,872 10,294 $96.15

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

7m ago

Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland

A 17-year-old girl is in hospital after she suffered a medical episode and fell from a ride at Canada's Wonderland on Thursday. York Regional Police were called to the amusement park in Vaughan at around...

4h ago

'Toronto is resilient': Olivia Chow marks one year as mayor. Here's what the future looks like
'Toronto is resilient': Olivia Chow marks one year as mayor. Here's what the future looks like

Olivia Chow is celebrating one year in office as Toronto's mayor. The 67-year-old Chow was elected John Tory's replacement on July 12, 2023. A recent survey concluded that Chow still has support from...

2h ago

Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday
Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario today. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour to 110 in those...

4h ago

Top Stories

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

7m ago

Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland

A 17-year-old girl is in hospital after she suffered a medical episode and fell from a ride at Canada's Wonderland on Thursday. York Regional Police were called to the amusement park in Vaughan at around...

4h ago

'Toronto is resilient': Olivia Chow marks one year as mayor. Here's what the future looks like
'Toronto is resilient': Olivia Chow marks one year as mayor. Here's what the future looks like

Olivia Chow is celebrating one year in office as Toronto's mayor. The 67-year-old Chow was elected John Tory's replacement on July 12, 2023. A recent survey concluded that Chow still has support from...

2h ago

Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday
Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario today. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour to 110 in those...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale

It's one of the most iconic and eye-popping homes in Toronto and now the 'Leslieville dollhouse' is up for sale.

11h ago

3:04
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike

As grocery store shelves empty out, restaurants says they're having some trouble restocking dwindling supplies. David Zura explains.

14m ago

2:16
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade

The Toronto Police Service is among the Canadian emergency services in the process of upgrading its 911 system. Nick Westoll gets an update on the process and has more on the potential upgrades users could see in the future.

17h ago

1:31
Biden under intense pressure ahead of solo press conference
Biden under intense pressure ahead of solo press conference

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to hold a rare solo news conference. Julia Benbrook with how the event could be a pivotal moment in Biden's Presidency and re-election bid.

18h ago

3:24
GUILTY: Jeremy Skibicki convicted of 4 counts of first-degree murder
GUILTY: Jeremy Skibicki convicted of 4 counts of first-degree murder

Self-admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been found guilty of first degree murder in the deaths of four Indigenous women. Mitchell Ringos was at the courthouse.

20h ago

More Videos