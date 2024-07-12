UK police say human remains found in 2 suitcases discovered in southwestern England are from 2 men

This image issued on Thursday July 11, 2024 by Avon and Somerset Police shows a man they want to speak to after two suitcases appearing to contain human remains were found at the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol, south west England. Police found two suitcases believed to contain human remains after responding to reports of a man acting suspiciously on a bridge. (Avon and Somerset Police via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 12, 2024 11:19 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 11:26 am.

LONDON (AP) — Human remains found in two suitcases discovered near a bridge in the southwestern England city of Bristol are from two adult men, police said Friday.

A manhunt for a man seen behaving suspiciously before the discovery Wednesday has widened. He is believed to have traveled from London earlier in the day, and London’s Metropolitan Police are now leading the investigation.

The victims have not yet been formally identified but both are believed to be adults. One autopsy was deemed “inconclusive,” while a second post-mortem examination remains ongoing.

A crime scene has been set up in the west London neighborhood of Shepherd’s Bush. Police urged the public to call emergency services in the event they spot the suspect.

“Do not approach him,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine, who is leading the investigation for the Met.

Avon and Somerset Police officers arrived on the iconic Clifton Suspension Bridge at around midnight Wednesday, 10 minutes after receiving reports of a man behaving strangely. But the man, who had travelled there by taxi, was already gone.

The landmark bridge spans the Avon Gorge, and was designed by noted Victorian engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel. It opened in 1864.

“We recognize this has caused significant concern to residents in the Clifton area and will cause concern among those who live and work in west London,” Valentine said. “Extra officers will be on patrol in the area over the coming days and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to them.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

11m ago

Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland

A 17-year-old girl is in hospital after she suffered a medical episode and fell from a ride at Canada's Wonderland on Thursday. York Regional Police were called to the amusement park in Vaughan at around...

4h ago

'Toronto is resilient': Olivia Chow marks one year as mayor. Here's what the future looks like
'Toronto is resilient': Olivia Chow marks one year as mayor. Here's what the future looks like

Olivia Chow is celebrating one year in office as Toronto's mayor. The 67-year-old Chow was elected John Tory's replacement on July 12, 2023. A recent survey concluded that Chow still has support from...

2h ago

Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday
Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario today. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour to 110 in those...

4h ago

Top Stories

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

11m ago

Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland

A 17-year-old girl is in hospital after she suffered a medical episode and fell from a ride at Canada's Wonderland on Thursday. York Regional Police were called to the amusement park in Vaughan at around...

4h ago

'Toronto is resilient': Olivia Chow marks one year as mayor. Here's what the future looks like
'Toronto is resilient': Olivia Chow marks one year as mayor. Here's what the future looks like

Olivia Chow is celebrating one year in office as Toronto's mayor. The 67-year-old Chow was elected John Tory's replacement on July 12, 2023. A recent survey concluded that Chow still has support from...

2h ago

Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday
Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario today. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour to 110 in those...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale

It's one of the most iconic and eye-popping homes in Toronto and now the 'Leslieville dollhouse' is up for sale.

11h ago

3:04
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike

As grocery store shelves empty out, restaurants says they're having some trouble restocking dwindling supplies. David Zura explains.

18m ago

2:16
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade

The Toronto Police Service is among the Canadian emergency services in the process of upgrading its 911 system. Nick Westoll gets an update on the process and has more on the potential upgrades users could see in the future.

17h ago

1:31
Biden under intense pressure ahead of solo press conference
Biden under intense pressure ahead of solo press conference

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to hold a rare solo news conference. Julia Benbrook with how the event could be a pivotal moment in Biden's Presidency and re-election bid.

18h ago

3:24
GUILTY: Jeremy Skibicki convicted of 4 counts of first-degree murder
GUILTY: Jeremy Skibicki convicted of 4 counts of first-degree murder

Self-admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been found guilty of first degree murder in the deaths of four Indigenous women. Mitchell Ringos was at the courthouse.

20h ago

More Videos