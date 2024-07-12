Webb Space Telescope’s latest cosmic shot shows pair of intertwined galaxies glowing in infrared

In this photo provided by NASA and the Space Telescope Science Institute, two interacting galaxies are captured by the Webb Space Telescope in the infrared. Scientists say the neighboring galaxies, nicknamed Penguin, right, and the Egg, left, have been tangled up for tens of millions of years. (NASA and Space Telescope Science Institute via AP)

By Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Posted July 12, 2024 11:52 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 11:56 am.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Webb Space Telescope has captured a pair of intertwined galaxies glowing in the infrared.

The observatory operated by NASA and the European Space Agency photographed the two galaxies 326 million light-years away, surrounded by a blue haze of stars and gas. A light-year is 5.8 trillion miles.

The pictures, released Friday, marks the second anniversary of Webb’s science operations.

The neighboring galaxies, nicknamed Penguin and the Egg, have been tangled up for tens of millions of years, according to NASA. They’ll eventually merge into a single galaxy. The same interaction will happen to our own Milky Way and the Andromeda Galaxy in 4 billion years, the space agency said.

Considered the successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope, Webb is the biggest and most powerful astronomical observatory ever launched. It rocketed away in 2021 and underwent six months of commissioning, before its first official images were released in July 2022.

It’s positioned 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth.

“In just two years, Webb has transformed our view of the universe,” NASA’s Mark Clampin said in a statement.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

1h ago

Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland

A 17-year-old girl is in hospital after she suffered a medical episode and fell from a ride at Canada's Wonderland on Thursday. York Regional Police were called to the amusement park in Vaughan at around...

42m ago

City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection
City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection

A seemingly bizarre addition to the York and Adelaide intersection is catching some cyclists by surprise: a newly installed traffic island directly within the bike lane on Adelaide Street. Cyclists...

28m ago

Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday
Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario today. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour to 110 in those...

6h ago

Top Stories

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

1h ago

Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
Girl, 17, in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland

A 17-year-old girl is in hospital after she suffered a medical episode and fell from a ride at Canada's Wonderland on Thursday. York Regional Police were called to the amusement park in Vaughan at around...

42m ago

City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection
City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection

A seemingly bizarre addition to the York and Adelaide intersection is catching some cyclists by surprise: a newly installed traffic island directly within the bike lane on Adelaide Street. Cyclists...

28m ago

Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday
Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario today. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour to 110 in those...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale

It's one of the most iconic and eye-popping homes in Toronto and now the 'Leslieville dollhouse' is up for sale.

13h ago

3:04
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike

As grocery store shelves empty out, restaurants says they're having some trouble restocking dwindling supplies. David Zura explains.

1h ago

2:16
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade

The Toronto Police Service is among the Canadian emergency services in the process of upgrading its 911 system. Nick Westoll gets an update on the process and has more on the potential upgrades users could see in the future.

18h ago

1:31
Biden under intense pressure ahead of solo press conference
Biden under intense pressure ahead of solo press conference

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to hold a rare solo news conference. Julia Benbrook with how the event could be a pivotal moment in Biden's Presidency and re-election bid.

20h ago

3:24
GUILTY: Jeremy Skibicki convicted of 4 counts of first-degree murder
GUILTY: Jeremy Skibicki convicted of 4 counts of first-degree murder

Self-admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been found guilty of first degree murder in the deaths of four Indigenous women. Mitchell Ringos was at the courthouse.

22h ago

More Videos