2 fire tanker trucks heading to large warehouse blaze crash, injuring 7 firefighters

Firefigthers battle a blaze at a warehouse in York, Pa., Friday, July 12, 2024. Authorities said several firefighters were injured when two tanker trucks crashed while responding to the incident. (Zack Lang/ABC27)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 13, 2024 2:11 pm.

Last Updated July 13, 2024 2:12 pm.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say seven firefighters were injured when two tanker trucks crashed while responding to a large blaze in York, Pennsylvania.

Officials said the crash occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Friday in Spring Garden Township, about a third of a mile from the large warehouse fire in the city.

The York New Salem Volunteer Fire Company said in a post on its Facebook page that five members sustained injuries ranging from “some minor bumps and bruises to some being a little more serious” — but none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Chief David Rittenhouse of the Laurel Fire Company No. 1 of Windsor said both firefighters staffing its tanker were taken to WellSpan York Hospital for evaluation but had been discharged by 1 a.m. Saturday.

“It’s been a very long night,” the New Salem company’s post said. “At this point all we know is there was an accident involving a couple pieces of fire apparatus. We are asking everyone to please keep all involved from our station and the two members of the Laurel Fire Co. in your thoughts and prayers.”

The York Daily Record reported that the two tankers were reportedly shuttling water between a fill site and the warehouse fire, which was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday. The tankers were resting off the westbound lanes of Mount Rose Avenue with large diameter hose lines and broken glass strewn throughout the intersection, the paper said.

Chief William Sleeger of the York city fire department told the York Dispatch that crews were still putting out hot spots early Saturday at the warehouse, which was about two and one-half blocks long and acted as a distribution center.

“This building was … added onto in sections,” Sleeger said. “Those are problems when you run into that kind of construction.”

He said the building is a total loss despite the efforts of 19 fire companies. The cause of the blaze is being sought.

