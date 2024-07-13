3 people critically injured in early morning crash near Beaverton

Vehicle showing significant damage following a crash involving a transport truck near Beaverton
Vehicle showing significant damage following a crash involving a transport truck near Beaverton, Ont., on July 13, 2024. X/OPP

By John Marchesan

Posted July 13, 2024 8:52 am.

Three people suffered critical injuries following an early morning crash near Beaverton, Ont.

Provincial police say a transport truck and SUV collided on Highway 12 just north of Highway 48 around 6:30 a.m.

Three people were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition while one other person was treated for minor injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation but police say there was heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash.

