3 people critically injured in early morning crash near Beaverton

Three people suffered critical injuries following an early morning crash near Beaverton, Ont.

Provincial police say a transport truck and SUV collided on Highway 12 just north of Highway 48 around 6:30 a.m.

Three people were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition while one other person was treated for minor injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation but police say there was heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash.