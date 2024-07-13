Missing Polish coal miner found alive more than two days after an earthquake

Rescuers transport an injured miner to an airborne ambulance near the Rydultowy coal mine near the city of Rybnik, in southern Poland, Thursday, July 11, 2024. Two Polish coal miners were unaccounted for and at least 15 were injured after a powerful tremor shook the Rydultowy coal mine about 1,200 meters (4,000 feet) underground on Thursday, officials said. Rescuers struggled to reach about two dozen others. (AP Photo/Katarzyna Zaremba-Majcher)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 13, 2024 9:46 am.

Last Updated July 13, 2024 10:12 am.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A miner who went missing after an earthquake shook Poland’s Rydultowy coal mine has been found alive more than two days after the accident that killed one and injured 17 other workers, local officials said Saturday.

The office of the provincial governor of the Silesia coal mining region, in southern Poland, said that the miner was conscious and was being transported to the surface. An air ambulance was waiting at the colliery’s gate.

“This is fantastic news,” provincial governor, Marek Wojcik, said on TVN24.

The head of the Polish Coal Mining Group that operates the mine, Leszek Pietraszek, said that rescuers reached the 32-year-old miner around 2 p.m. Saturday. He was conscious and communicating, but had some problems breathing. He received first aid from a doctor who also prepared him for transportation to the surface.

Seventy-eight miners were in the area when a magnitude 3.1 tremor struck about 1,200 meters (4,000 feet) below the surface on Thursday afternoon.

The tremor caused an ejection of rocks into the corridor at one spot, where the miner was found Saturday.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Girl, 15, dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton
Girl, 15, dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police officers say the collision happened Friday evening at McLaughlin Road North and Horwood Drive in Brampton.

updated

34m ago

Weekend transit, traffic disruptions will make navigating city challenging
Weekend transit, traffic disruptions will make navigating city challenging

Whether you're driving or plan to take GO Transit or the TTC to get around the city this weekend, there are a number of closures and service changes that could prove challenging to navigate. Metrolinx...

3h ago

Police search for man after indecent act committed in Scarborough park
Police search for man after indecent act committed in Scarborough park

Police are searching for a man who allegedly committed an indecent act in a Scarborough park. Investigators say a woman was walking on a trail through L'Amoreaux Park in the area of Silver Springs Boulevard...

1h ago

3 people seriously injured in early morning crash near Beaverton
3 people seriously injured in early morning crash near Beaverton

Three people were seriously injured following an early morning crash near Beaverton, Ont. Provincial police say a transport truck was travelling southbound on Highway 12 just north of Highway 48 when...

17m ago

Top Stories

Girl, 15, dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton
Girl, 15, dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police officers say the collision happened Friday evening at McLaughlin Road North and Horwood Drive in Brampton.

updated

34m ago

Weekend transit, traffic disruptions will make navigating city challenging
Weekend transit, traffic disruptions will make navigating city challenging

Whether you're driving or plan to take GO Transit or the TTC to get around the city this weekend, there are a number of closures and service changes that could prove challenging to navigate. Metrolinx...

3h ago

Police search for man after indecent act committed in Scarborough park
Police search for man after indecent act committed in Scarborough park

Police are searching for a man who allegedly committed an indecent act in a Scarborough park. Investigators say a woman was walking on a trail through L'Amoreaux Park in the area of Silver Springs Boulevard...

1h ago

3 people seriously injured in early morning crash near Beaverton
3 people seriously injured in early morning crash near Beaverton

Three people were seriously injured following an early morning crash near Beaverton, Ont. Provincial police say a transport truck was travelling southbound on Highway 12 just north of Highway 48 when...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

1:06
Lamborghini caught going over 200 km/h on Hwy. 407
Lamborghini caught going over 200 km/h on Hwy. 407

York police released footage of an overnight incident beginning in Vaughan this past weekend, in which officers chased a Lamborghini going over 200 km/h.

19h ago

0:31
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride

It happened on the Swing of the Century ride where the teenager had a medical episode and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

21h ago

7:50
Olivia Chow marks one year as Toronto's mayor
Olivia Chow marks one year as Toronto's mayor

Olivia Chow sat down with Breakfast Television to mark her first full year as mayor of Toronto. A new poll shows that Chow still has strong support city-wide.
2:10
Work halted at Ontario Place amid legal battle
Work halted at Ontario Place amid legal battle

Work to prepare for the redevelopment of Ontario Place has been temporarily paused. Caryn Ceolin reports that crews won't be active for at least the next week.

21h ago

2:51
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale

It's one of the most iconic and eye-popping homes in Toronto and now the 'Leslieville dollhouse' is up for sale.

More Videos