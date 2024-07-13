Copa America third-place finish goes to Uruguay after Canada lost 4-3 in shootout

Team Canada is going to the Copa America semifinals for the first time after beating Venezuela in the quarterfinals. Jazan Grewal with fan reaction after the historic win.

By Steve Reed, The Associated Press

Posted July 13, 2024 10:56 pm.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Luis Suárez tied the score two minutes into second-half stoppage time, and Uruguay beat Canada 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw on Saturday night to finish third in the Copa America.

Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet saved Ismaël Koné’s weak penalty kick after the shooter’s stutter step on Canada’s third attempt and Alphonso Davies put Canada’s fifth and final kick off the crossbar.

Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Suárez converted Uruguay’s attempts past goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair while Jonathan David, Moïse Bombito and Mathieu Choinière made their kicks for Canada, which went first in the shootout.

Bentancur put Uruguay ahead in the eighth minute but Canada built a 2-1 lead on goals by Koné in the 22nd and David in the 80th.

The 37-year-old Suárez, Uruguay’s career-scoring leader, got his 69th international goal on a quick attack following a centring pass from José Giménez.

St. Clair was given an unusual yellow card as Rochet was preparing for Bombito’s penalty kick, possibly for trying to distract the goalkeeper.

The game was played on the same field where Uruguay players entered the stands and fought with Colombia fans following a 1-0 semifinal loss on Wednesday night. Uruguay coach Marcelo

This game was much more subdued than the heated semifinal, with an announced attendance of 24,386, compared to more than 70,000 — the overwhelming majority rooting on Colombia — on Wednesday night.

Related:

Defending champion Argentina and Lionel Messi play Colombia for the title on Sunday night at Miami Gardens, Florida. Argentina and Uruguay are tied for the most Copa titles with 15 each.

Canada, which hired American Jesse Marsch as coach in May, will consider the tournament one of its best performances since winning the 2000 CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Canadians reached the World Cup for the second time in 2022, the first since 1986.

Canada made six changes for its starting semifinal lineup and Uruguay made two. Davies, Canada’s top player, entered in the 62nd minute after leaving the semifinal with a leg injury.

Uruguay went ahead when Sebastián Cáceres headed a corner kick to Bentancur, who took a touch and spun as Luc de Fougerolles reacted slowly, then kicked the ball over St. Clair for his third international goal and his second of the tournament.

Canada tied the score at 14 minutes when Bombito won a header duel with José María Giménez and the ball popped up toward the goal, and Koné‘s bicycle kick went over Rochet for his third international goal.

Facundo Pellistri slid the ball past St. Clair in the 23rd minute but was ruled offside.

Canada went ahead when Rochet parried Koné’s initial shot and the rebound went to David, who tucked a right-foot shot shot just inside a post for his 28th international goal. David had entered in the 67th minute.

Top Stories

Donald Trump rally shooting being probed as assassination attempt, shooter and attendee dead: officials
Donald Trump rally shooting being probed as assassination attempt, shooter and attendee dead: officials

Donald Trump, whose ear was covered in blood, was quickly pulled away by U.S. Secret Service agents and his campaign said he was "fine."

26m ago

Canadian leaders say democracy must prevail following Donald Trump rally shooting
Canadian leaders say democracy must prevail following Donald Trump rally shooting

American authorities say the shooting at a rally for Donald Trump in Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination.

3h ago

Man and woman dead after shooting is Oshawa, person in custody
Man and woman dead after shooting is Oshawa, person in custody

Two people are dead and one person is in custody following a shooting in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police said they were called to a home in the area of Fernhill Boulevard and Rossland Road West on Saturday...

11m ago

'We are very concerned:' Police seek 3 suspects after Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge
'We are very concerned:' Police seek 3 suspects after Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge

Officers say Roberto Marchioni was leaving his place of business at 119 Westcreek Drive in Woodbridge early Friday when he was confronted.

54m ago

