Delta Air Lines adopts new rules for flight attendant uniforms after Palestinian pin flap

FILE -FILE - A Delta Air Lines jetliner is shown at Denver International Airport in Denver, June 26, 2019. Delta Air Lines is changing its employee uniform policy following a turbulent ride through a social media storm started by a passenger's outrage over two flight attendants photographed wearing Palestinian pins. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 13, 2024 12:23 pm.

Last Updated July 13, 2024 12:26 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is changing its employee uniform policy following a turbulent ride through a social media storm started by a passenger’s outrage over two flight attendants photographed wearing Palestinian pins.

The uproar over the July 10 post, which described the Palestinian pins as “Hamas badges,” led Delta to ban its employees from wearing pins representing any country or nationality besides the U.S. The rule will take effect Monday.

“We are proud of our diverse base of employees and customers and the foundation of our brand, which is to connect the world and provide a premium experience,” the Atlanta-based airline said in a statement “We are taking this step to help ensure a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment for all.”

Delta’s policy shift reflects the ongoing tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas war, which has triggered high-profile protests that, among other things, have roiled college campuses.

Both attendants captured in the post objecting to the Palestinian pins were in compliance with Delta’s previous policy giving employees more flexibility with uniform accessories.

Before Delta announced its new policy, one of its employees escalated the flag pin flap by posting a reply asserting the attendants wearing the Palestinian pins were violating company rules and sympathized with passengers who might be “terrified” by it. That post has since been deleted but was captured in a screenshot shared by the American Muslim rights group CAIR National.

Delta said the employee responsible for that post had been removed from handling its social media communications in a post that also included an apology.

