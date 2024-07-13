Donald Trump reportedly ‘fine’ after shooting at rally, prosecutor says shooter and attendee dead

There has been an apparent shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania for former U.S. President Donald Trump.

By Jill Colvin, Julie Carr Smyth, Eric Tucker and Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press

Posted July 13, 2024 3:30 pm.

Last Updated July 13, 2024 7:48 pm.

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign said in a statement that the former president was “fine” after a shooting at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A local prosecutor says the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

The Secret Service said in a statement that “the former President is safe.”

Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said in a phone interview that the suspected gunman was dead and at least one rally attendee was killed.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when the apparent shots began.

As the first pop rang out, Trump said, “Oh,” and grabbed his ear as two more pops could be heard and he crouched down.

Someone could be heard saying near the microphone at Trump’s lectern, “Get down, get down, get down, get down!” as agents tackled the former president. They piled atop him to shield him with their bodies, as is their training protocol, as other agents took up positions on stage to search for the threat.

Screams were heard in the crowd of several thousand people. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

Trump got to his feet moments later and could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his face. There appeared to be blood on his face.

The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.

His motorcade left the venue moments later. His condition was not immediately known.

Police began vacating the fairgrounds shortly after Trump left the stage in what local officers described as a crime scene.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident, the White House said. He received an updated briefing from Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the United States Secretary Service, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and White House homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall.

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., posted a photo on X of Trump, his fist raised and his face bloody in front of an American flag, with the words: “He’ll never stop fighting to Save America.”

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the three men on Trump’s shortlist for vice president, all quickly sent out statements expressing concern for the former president, with Rubio sharing an image taken as Trump was escorted off stage with his fist in the air and a streak of blood on his face along with the words “God protected President Trump.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said in a statement on X that he had been briefed on the situation and Pennsylvania state police were on hand at the rally site.

“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States,” he said.

Top Stories

Two people dead in Oshawa shooting
Two people dead in Oshawa shooting

Two people are dead and one person is in custody following a shooting in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police said they were called to a home in the area of Fernhill Boulevard and Rossland Road West on Saturday...

4h ago

'We are very concerned:' Police seek 3 suspects after Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge
'We are very concerned:' Police seek 3 suspects after Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge

Officers say Roberto Marchioni was leaving his place of business at 119 Westcreek Drive in Woodbridge early Friday when he was confronted.

3h ago

Toronto fans set to celebrate Diljit Dosanjh concert
Toronto fans set to celebrate Diljit Dosanjh concert

In a North American tour that has seen months of pulse-pounding Punjabi rhythms from the West Coast to the East, Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour makes its final curtain call tonight at Toronto’s...

6h ago

Weekend transit, traffic disruptions will make navigating city challenging
Weekend transit, traffic disruptions will make navigating city challenging

Whether you're driving or plan to take GO Transit or the TTC to get around the city this weekend, there are a number of closures and service changes that could prove challenging to navigate. Metrolinx...

12h ago

