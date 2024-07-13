Fire at a Russian oil depot as Russia and Ukraine exchange drone attacks

By The Associated Press

Posted July 13, 2024 4:48 am.

Last Updated July 13, 2024 4:56 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An oil depot caught fire in Russia’s southwestern Rostov region Saturday following a Ukrainian drone attack in the early hours, local officials said, in the latest long-range strike by Kyiv’s forces on a border region.

Ukraine has in recent months stepped up aerial assaults on Russian soil, targeting refineries and oil terminals in an effort to slow down the Kremlin’s war machine. Moscow’s army is pressing hard along the front line in eastern Ukraine, where a shortage of troops and ammunition in the third year of war has made defenders vulnerable.

Rostov regional Gov. Vasily Golubev said a drone attack had caused a blaze spanning 200 square meters (2,100 square feet), but there were no casualties. Some five hours after he reported the fire on Telegram, Golubev said the fire had been extinguished.

In addition to two drones being intercepted over the Rostov region, Russian air defense systems overnight destroyed two drones over the country’s western Kursk and Belgorod regions, the Russian Ministry of Defense said Saturday.

Ukraine’s air defenses, meanwhile, intercepted four of the five drones launched by Russia overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said Saturday morning. Mykola Oleschuk, commander of Ukraine’s Air Forces, said the fifth drone left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Belarus.

In other developments, Vadym Filashkin, the Ukrainian governor of the partly occupied eastern Donetsk region, said Saturday that Russian attacks on Friday had killed six people and wounded a further 22.

Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of the Kherson region that is also partly occupied, said Saturday that one person had been killed and six wounded as a result of Russian shelling over the previous day.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police officers say the collision happened Friday evening at McLaughlin Road North and Horwood Drive in Brampton.

7h ago

City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection
City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection

A seemingly bizarre addition to the York and Adelaide intersection is catching some cyclists by surprise: a newly installed traffic island directly within the bike lane on Adelaide Street. Cyclists...

17h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown
Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown

There are lots of events to keep you busy this July weekend, including the annual Downtown Toronto Ribfest at Yonge-Dundas Square, the Toronto Triathlon Festival and the Festival of India. Keep in mind...
'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of man allegedly swarmed by teens
'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of man allegedly swarmed by teens

Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them. A Crown prosecutor read out...

12h ago

Top Stories

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police officers say the collision happened Friday evening at McLaughlin Road North and Horwood Drive in Brampton.

7h ago

City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection
City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection

A seemingly bizarre addition to the York and Adelaide intersection is catching some cyclists by surprise: a newly installed traffic island directly within the bike lane on Adelaide Street. Cyclists...

17h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown
Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown

There are lots of events to keep you busy this July weekend, including the annual Downtown Toronto Ribfest at Yonge-Dundas Square, the Toronto Triathlon Festival and the Festival of India. Keep in mind...
'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of man allegedly swarmed by teens
'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of man allegedly swarmed by teens

Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them. A Crown prosecutor read out...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

1:06
Lamborghini caught going over 200 km/h on Hwy. 407
Lamborghini caught going over 200 km/h on Hwy. 407

York police released footage of an overnight incident beginning in Vaughan this past weekend, in which officers chased a Lamborghini going over 200 km/h.

14h ago

0:31
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride

It happened on the Swing of the Century ride where the teenager had a medical episode and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

17h ago

7:50
Olivia Chow marks one year as Toronto's mayor
Olivia Chow marks one year as Toronto's mayor

Olivia Chow sat down with Breakfast Television to mark her first full year as mayor of Toronto. A new poll shows that Chow still has strong support city-wide.

21h ago

2:10
Work halted at Ontario Place amid legal battle
Work halted at Ontario Place amid legal battle

Work to prepare for the redevelopment of Ontario Place has been temporarily paused. Caryn Ceolin reports that crews won't be active for at least the next week.

17h ago

2:51
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale

It's one of the most iconic and eye-popping homes in Toronto and now the 'Leslieville dollhouse' is up for sale.

More Videos