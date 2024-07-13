Jasmine Paolini faces Barbora Krejcikova in the Wimbledon women’s final

Jasmine Paolini of Italy celebrates after defeating Donna Vekic of Croatia in their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 13, 2024 3:04 am.

Last Updated July 13, 2024 3:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — Italy’s Jasmine Paolini faces the Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova for the Wimbledon women’s championship.

The match Saturday at Centre Court is the first singles final at the All England Club for each player.

The seventh-seeded Paolini is playing for the trophy at a second consecutive Grand Slam tournament after losing to Iga Swiatek in the final at Roland Garros last month. She is the first woman to make it that far on the French Open’s clay and Wimbledon’s grass in the same season since Serena Williams in 2016.

Krejcikova, seeded 31st, seeks her second major singles title after her triumph at the 2021 French Open.

She also owns seven Grand Slam titles in women’s doubles, including two at Wimbledon.

Whoever emerges with the victory on Saturday will be the eighth woman to leave the All England Club as champion in the last eight editions of the tournament. Last year’s Wimbledon winner, Marketa Vondrousova, lost in the first round last week.

Carlos Alcaraz will play Novak Djokovic on Sunday in the men’s final.

The Associated Press


Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police officers say the collision happened Friday evening at McLaughlin Road North and Horwood Drive in Brampton.

5h ago

City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection
City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection

A seemingly bizarre addition to the York and Adelaide intersection is catching some cyclists by surprise: a newly installed traffic island directly within the bike lane on Adelaide Street. Cyclists...

15h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown
Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown

There are lots of events to keep you busy this July weekend, including the annual Downtown Toronto Ribfest at Yonge-Dundas Square, the Toronto Triathlon Festival and the Festival of India. Keep in mind...

23h ago

'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of man allegedly swarmed by teens
'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of man allegedly swarmed by teens

Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them. A Crown prosecutor read out...

10h ago

