Man arrested in UK over human remains found in dumped suitcases

By The Associated Press

Posted July 13, 2024 4:51 am.

Last Updated July 13, 2024 4:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — British police said Saturday they have arrested a man in connection with the deaths of two men whose remains were found in two suitcases in southwest England.

The Metropolitan Police said armed officers detained a 24-year-old suspect at a train station in Bristol early Saturday.

Police also said more human remains were found at an address in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, the previous day, believed to be connected to those found in the suitcases dumped near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol on Wednesday.

The suspect “will be taken to London for questioning later today,” police said in a statement. “Extensive enquiries are ongoing, however at this stage police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

Police officers were called to the iconic bridge at around midnight Wednesday, 10 minutes after receiving reports of a man behaving strangely. But the man, who had traveled there by taxi, was already gone. Police said the taxi had been seized and its driver was helping officers with the investigation.

The victims have not yet been formally identified but both are believed to be adults. One autopsy was deemed “inconclusive,” while a second post-mortem examination remains ongoing.

The Associated Press

