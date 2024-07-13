North Korea threatens to boost nuke capability in reaction to US-South Korea deterrence guidelines

FILE - A North Korean flag flutters in North Korea's village Gijungdong as seen from a South Korea's observation post inside the demilitarized zone in Paju, South Korea during a media tour, March 3, 2023. North Korea threatened Saturday, July 13, 2024, to boost its nuclear fighting capability and get the U.S. and South Korea to face “an unimaginably harsh price” as it slammed its rivals’ new defense guidelines that it says revealed an intention to invade the North. (Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool Photo via AP, File)

By Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Posted July 13, 2024 7:09 am.

Last Updated July 13, 2024 7:12 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea threatened Saturday to boost its nuclear fighting capability and make the U.S. and South Korea pay “an unimaginably harsh price” as it slammed its rivals’ new defense guidelines that it says reveal an intention to invade the North.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol authorized the signing of joint nuclear deterrence guidelines as part of efforts to enhance their capabilities to cope with North Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal. The guidelines were adopted a year after the two countries established a consultation body to bolster information-sharing on nuclear operations and discuss how to integrate U.S. nuclear weapons and South Korean conventional weapons in contingencies.

In a statement carried by state media, North Korea’s Defense Ministry said the U.S.-South Korea guidelines betrayed “their sinister intention to step up their preparations for a nuclear war against” North Korea.

The statement said its enemies’ escalating nuclear threats urgently require North Korea to further improve its nuclear deterrent readiness and add unspecified “important elements to the composition of the deterrent.” It said the U.S. and South Korea will “pay an unimaginably harsh price” if they fail to stop provocative acts.

Details of the U.S.-South Korean guidelines weren’t available, but experts say they are largely about how the two countries would integrate U.S. nuclear weapons and South Korean conventional weapons to respond to various potential contingencies caused by North Korean attacks and provocations. Experts say the U.S. and South Korea are expected to map out detailed concept and operation plans based on the guidelines and review them via bilateral military exercises.

The guidelines are the first of kind between the allies. The U.S. has repeatedly promised to use all its military capabilities to protect South Korea if it is attacked by North Korea, but many experts in South Korea believe the U.S. lacks plans on how it would implement its extended deterrence to its ally. South Korea has no nuclear weapons.

North Korea has argued it was forced to pursue nuclear weapons to deal with U.S.-led nuclear threats. U.S. and South Korean officials have steadfastly said they have no intention of attacking North Korea.

Concerns about North Korea’s nuclear program have grown in recent years as the North has performed a slew of provocative missile tests and openly threatened to use nuclear weapons preemptively in potential conflicts with its adversaries.

Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

