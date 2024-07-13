Police search for man after indecent act committed in Scarborough park

Police are searching for a man who allegedly committed an indecent act in a Scarborough park.

Investigators say a woman was walking on a trail through L’Amoreaux Park in the area of Silver Springs Boulevard and Birchmount Road around 5 p.m. on July 11 when she was approached from behind by a man.

Police say the man began to follow the woman and attempted to touch her while performing an indecent act. He fled the area after the woman managed to find some nearby bystanders.

The man is described as Asian, 20 to 30 years old, five-foot-four to five-foot-five with a heavy build, short black hair, clean shaven and wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a beige coloured t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.