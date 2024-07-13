Police seek suspects in abduction of Toronto man in Woodbridge

Police are searching for at least two suspects in connection with an alleged kidnapping of a Toronto businessman early Friday morning.

Police in York Region say 57-year-old Roberto Marchioni was leaving his place of business at 119 Westcreek Drive in Woodbridge when he was confronted by two suspects around 2:15 a.m.

The suspects assaulted and forced Marchioni into a grey 2020 Honda CRV LX and fled the area on Langstaff Road before getting on to Highway 400.

Investigators say a black Dodge Ram pickup also seen in the area was also involved in the abduction.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

“The circumstances surrounding the victim’s abduction are currently being investigated by the York Regional Police Homicide Unit,” read a statement by police. “Investigators have been working diligently since the report came in and have made some progress in this investigation, but they have have not been able to identify the suspects involved.”

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the abduction or may have additional information to contact them.