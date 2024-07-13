Police seek suspects in abduction of Toronto man in Woodbridge

York Regional Police say 57-year-old Roberto Marchioni was abducted by at least two suspects outside his Woodbridge business
York Regional Police say 57-year-old Roberto Marchioni was abducted by at least two suspects outside his Woodbridge business on July 12, 2024. YRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted July 13, 2024 1:08 pm.

Police are searching for at least two suspects in connection with an alleged kidnapping of a Toronto businessman early Friday morning.

Police in York Region say 57-year-old Roberto Marchioni was leaving his place of business at 119 Westcreek Drive in Woodbridge when he was confronted by two suspects around 2:15 a.m.

The suspects assaulted and forced Marchioni into a grey 2020 Honda CRV LX and fled the area on Langstaff Road before getting on to Highway 400.

Investigators say a black Dodge Ram pickup also seen in the area was also involved in the abduction.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

“The circumstances surrounding the victim’s abduction are currently being investigated by the York Regional Police Homicide Unit,” read a statement by police. “Investigators have been working diligently since the report came in and have made some progress in this investigation, but they have have not been able to identify the suspects involved.”

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the abduction or may have additional information to contact them.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, sex therapist, pop icon and best-selling author, dead at 96
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, sex therapist, pop icon and best-selling author, dead at 96

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the diminutive sex therapist who became a pop icon, media star and best-selling author through her frank talk about once-taboo bedroom topics, has died. She was 96. Westheimer died...

2h ago

Weekend transit, traffic disruptions will make navigating city challenging
Weekend transit, traffic disruptions will make navigating city challenging

Whether you're driving or plan to take GO Transit or the TTC to get around the city this weekend, there are a number of closures and service changes that could prove challenging to navigate. Metrolinx...

6h ago

Girl, 15, dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton
Girl, 15, dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police officers say the collision happened Friday evening at McLaughlin Road North and Horwood Drive in Brampton.

2h ago

An Israeli attack targeting the Hamas military commander kills at least 71 in southern Gaza
An Israeli attack targeting the Hamas military commander kills at least 71 in southern Gaza

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel said it targeted Hamas’ shadowy military commander in a massive strike Saturday in the crowded southern Gaza Strip that killed at least 71 people, according to...

16m ago

Top Stories

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, sex therapist, pop icon and best-selling author, dead at 96
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, sex therapist, pop icon and best-selling author, dead at 96

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the diminutive sex therapist who became a pop icon, media star and best-selling author through her frank talk about once-taboo bedroom topics, has died. She was 96. Westheimer died...

2h ago

Weekend transit, traffic disruptions will make navigating city challenging
Weekend transit, traffic disruptions will make navigating city challenging

Whether you're driving or plan to take GO Transit or the TTC to get around the city this weekend, there are a number of closures and service changes that could prove challenging to navigate. Metrolinx...

6h ago

Girl, 15, dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton
Girl, 15, dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police officers say the collision happened Friday evening at McLaughlin Road North and Horwood Drive in Brampton.

2h ago

An Israeli attack targeting the Hamas military commander kills at least 71 in southern Gaza
An Israeli attack targeting the Hamas military commander kills at least 71 in southern Gaza

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel said it targeted Hamas’ shadowy military commander in a massive strike Saturday in the crowded southern Gaza Strip that killed at least 71 people, according to...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Jam-packed Toronto weekend filled with transit and traffic disruptions
Jam-packed Toronto weekend filled with transit and traffic disruptions

If you’re planning a trip to downtown Toronto, you’ll want to plan ahead. As Jazan Grewal reports, it’s an event-filled weekend with tons of transit and road closures.

14h ago

1:06
Lamborghini caught going over 200 km/h on Hwy. 407
Lamborghini caught going over 200 km/h on Hwy. 407

York police released footage of an overnight incident beginning in Vaughan this past weekend, in which officers chased a Lamborghini going over 200 km/h.

22h ago

0:31
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride

It happened on the Swing of the Century ride where the teenager had a medical episode and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
7:50
Olivia Chow marks one year as Toronto's mayor
Olivia Chow marks one year as Toronto's mayor

Olivia Chow sat down with Breakfast Television to mark her first full year as mayor of Toronto. A new poll shows that Chow still has strong support city-wide.
2:10
Work halted at Ontario Place amid legal battle
Work halted at Ontario Place amid legal battle

Work to prepare for the redevelopment of Ontario Place has been temporarily paused. Caryn Ceolin reports that crews won't be active for at least the next week.
More Videos