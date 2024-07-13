Rudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy case was thrown out. Here are some key things to know

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside federal court in Washington, Dec. 15, 2023. On Friday, July 12, 2024, a federal judge threw out the bankruptcy case of the former New York mayor, citing repeated “uncooperative conduct,” including a failure to comply with court orders and disclose sources of income. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 13, 2024 2:10 pm.

Last Updated July 13, 2024 2:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge threw out the bankruptcy case of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Friday. He cited repeated “uncooperative conduct,” including a failure to comply with court orders and disclose sources of income.

While Giuliani’s creditors can now pursue other legal remedies, such as seizing his apartments and other assets, the judge’s decision also allows the former prosecutor and longtime ally of former President Donald Trump to now try to appeal a massive $148 million defamation verdict.

Here are some details of the bankruptcy case:

What was the judge’s reasoning for dismissing the case?

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane had sharp criticism for Giuliani, calling him a “recalcitrant debtor” who thumbed his nose at the bankruptcy process to shield himself from the defamation judgment and other debts.

“Transparency into Mr. Giuliani’s finances has proven to be an elusive goal,” Lane wrote in his decision, adding how he “sees no evidence that this will change.”

Lane expressed concern Giuliani funneled his income into companies he owned and never reported any income from those entities. He also failed to disclose he is pitching his own “Rudy’s Coffee” brand and didn’t immediately disclose a book contract.

Did Guiliani want this to happen?

Not at first. Giuliani filed for bankruptcy last December, days after a jury awarded the eye-popping judgement to two former Georgia election workers who said he spread lies about them in 2020 and upended their lives with racist threats and harassment. The bankruptcy filing had frozen collection of that debt.

Giuliani’s lawyers this month sought to have a trustee sell off his assets, but they changed their minds and on Wednesday pushed for the case to be dismissed. Giuliani’s spokesperson said he expects the former U.S. attorney will ultimately be “totally vindicated” in court.

What happens next?

Now that the case has been tossed out, Giuliani is no longer protected from creditors, including judgments, collection actions, foreclosures and repossessions, because of an automatic stay granted under federal bankruptcy law. That means his creditors can try to recoup at least some of the money he owes by various means, such as getting a court order to seize his assets.

It also means the two election workers can return to the court and seek enforcement of their judgment. Their lead bankruptcy attorney said in a statement on Friday they plan to “move forward as quickly as possible.” Giuliani is now free to appeal the defamation verdict.

What is the current state of Giuliani’s finances?

When Giuliani filed for bankruptcy, he listed nearly $153 million in existing or potential debts. That included nearly $1 million in state and federal tax liabilities, money he owes lawyers and millions more in potential judgements in lawsuits against him. He estimated at the time he had assets worth $1 million to $10 million.

In his most recent financial filing in the bankruptcy case, he said he had about $94,000 in cash at the end of May and his company, Guiliani Communications, had about $237,000 in the bank. He has been drawing down on a retirement account, worth nearly $2.5 million in 2022. It had just over $1 million in May.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two people dead in Oshawa shooting
Two people dead in Oshawa shooting

Two people are dead and one person is in custody following a shooting in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police said they were called to a home in the area of Fernhill Boulevard and Rossland Road West on Saturday...

20m ago

Police seek suspects in abduction of Toronto man in Woodbridge
Police seek suspects in abduction of Toronto man in Woodbridge

Police are searching for at least two suspects in connection with an alleged kidnapping of a Toronto businessman early Friday morning. Police in York Region say 57-year-old Roberto Marchioni was leaving...

2h ago

Toronto fans set to celebrate Diljit Dosanjh concert
Toronto fans set to celebrate Diljit Dosanjh concert

In a North American tour that has seen months of pulse-pounding Punjabi rhythms from the West Coast to the East, Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour makes its final curtain call tonight at Toronto’s...

1h ago

Weekend transit, traffic disruptions will make navigating city challenging
Weekend transit, traffic disruptions will make navigating city challenging

Whether you're driving or plan to take GO Transit or the TTC to get around the city this weekend, there are a number of closures and service changes that could prove challenging to navigate. Metrolinx...

7h ago

Top Stories

Two people dead in Oshawa shooting
Two people dead in Oshawa shooting

Two people are dead and one person is in custody following a shooting in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police said they were called to a home in the area of Fernhill Boulevard and Rossland Road West on Saturday...

20m ago

Police seek suspects in abduction of Toronto man in Woodbridge
Police seek suspects in abduction of Toronto man in Woodbridge

Police are searching for at least two suspects in connection with an alleged kidnapping of a Toronto businessman early Friday morning. Police in York Region say 57-year-old Roberto Marchioni was leaving...

2h ago

Toronto fans set to celebrate Diljit Dosanjh concert
Toronto fans set to celebrate Diljit Dosanjh concert

In a North American tour that has seen months of pulse-pounding Punjabi rhythms from the West Coast to the East, Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour makes its final curtain call tonight at Toronto’s...

1h ago

Weekend transit, traffic disruptions will make navigating city challenging
Weekend transit, traffic disruptions will make navigating city challenging

Whether you're driving or plan to take GO Transit or the TTC to get around the city this weekend, there are a number of closures and service changes that could prove challenging to navigate. Metrolinx...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Jam-packed Toronto weekend filled with transit and traffic disruptions
Jam-packed Toronto weekend filled with transit and traffic disruptions

If you’re planning a trip to downtown Toronto, you’ll want to plan ahead. As Jazan Grewal reports, it’s an event-filled weekend with tons of transit and road closures.

16h ago

1:06
Lamborghini caught going over 200 km/h on Hwy. 407
Lamborghini caught going over 200 km/h on Hwy. 407

York police released footage of an overnight incident beginning in Vaughan this past weekend, in which officers chased a Lamborghini going over 200 km/h.
0:31
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride

It happened on the Swing of the Century ride where the teenager had a medical episode and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
7:50
Olivia Chow marks one year as Toronto's mayor
Olivia Chow marks one year as Toronto's mayor

Olivia Chow sat down with Breakfast Television to mark her first full year as mayor of Toronto. A new poll shows that Chow still has strong support city-wide.
2:10
Work halted at Ontario Place amid legal battle
Work halted at Ontario Place amid legal battle

Work to prepare for the redevelopment of Ontario Place has been temporarily paused. Caryn Ceolin reports that crews won't be active for at least the next week.
More Videos