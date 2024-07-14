A shooting in Germany linked to a domestic dispute leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

Emergency services and police at the scene of an incident, in Albstadt-Lautlingen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024. German police says that a shooting within a family in southwestern Germany leaves three dead and two wounded. Police was called to the scene in the town of Albstadt which is located halfway between Stuttgart and Lake Constance shortly after noon local time on Sunday, police spokesperson Ramona Döttling told the Associated Press. (Jannik Nölke/dpa via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 14, 2024 9:55 am.

Last Updated July 14, 2024 9:56 am.

VIENNA (AP) — A shooting in southwestern Germany linked to a domestic dispute on Sunday left three dead and two wounded from the same family, police said.

The dead included the suspected shooter, another man and a woman, police spokesperson Ramona Döttling told The Associated Press. Police were called to the scene in the town of Albstadt, halfway between Stuttgart and Lake Constance, shortly after noon, she said.

The shooting took place in the same family, she said, adding an investigation was underway and there was no information on the motive for the shooting. The two wounded were women who were taken to a hospital in helicopters, Döttling said.

