Acclaimed video artist Bill Viola dies at 73, created landmark `Tristan und Isolde’ production

FILE - Video artist Bill Viola speaks at a news conference, Oct. 18, 2011, in Tokyo. Viola, a video artist who combined with director Peter Sellars on a groundbreaking production of Wagner's “Tristan und Isolde” originally seen in Los Angeles, Paris and New York, died Friday, July 12, 2024, at age 73. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 14, 2024 4:48 pm.

Last Updated July 14, 2024 4:56 pm.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Bill Viola, a video artist who combined with director Peter Sellars on a groundbreaking production of Wagner’s “Tristan und Isolde” originally seen in Los Angeles, Paris and New York, has died at age 73.

Viola died Friday at his home in Long Beach of Alzheimer’s disease, his website announced.

What was called “The Tristan Project” opened in concert form at Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall in 2004, premiered on stage at the Paris Opéra the following year and was presented in concert at Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall in 2007.

His staging has been revived several times in Paris, as recently as 2023, and versions have been presented in Helsinki; Kobe, Japan; London; Madrid; Rotterdam, Netherlands; St. Petersburg, Russia; Stockholm; Tokyo; and Toronto. Videos were exhibited at New York’s James Cohan gallery in 2007.

“I hope that the audience will leave the theater having a deeper understanding of the nature of our short time here on Earth and the importance and power of love and any kind of relationship we’re in really with the things and people in the world,” Viola said in a 2013 interview with the Canadian Opera Company.

While singers performed on the stage, a huge video showed images of individuals, water and candles and fire that ran from grainy gray to high-definition color. His technique included Viola filming in Vermont woods for a week alone with a camcorder; to building a waterfall on a soundstage and lowering an actor on a wire, then using the video in reverse during the performance to make the actor appear to rise; to a crew of 70 in an airplane hangar with a 90-foot pool of water and 25-foot-high wall of flame.

“A defining moment in nearly 140 years of continual staging of an opera that transformed (and continues to influence) music more than any other single work,” Los Angeles Times critic Mark Swed wrote after a 2022 revival at Disney Hall.

During the Liebestod, the love-death that concludes the opera, Tristan’s body starts to bubble and he dissolves like Alka-Seltzer as he rises.

“This was the time I realized where I can put into play these experiences and these images that I’ve been working with about, let’s say, take fire and water, and actually make them work inside a larger whole,” Viola said in the COC interview.

He married Kira Perov, director of cultural events at Melbourne’s La Trobe University, in 1980, three years after they met when she’d asked him to show videos at an exhibition. Perov became his artistic collaborator and they spent a year in Japan on a cultural exchange program before moving to California.

Viola said four hours of video were shot for the opera and the production strained his marriage.

“We put in a lot of our own personal money to finish it,” he said in the 2013 interview. “Once we realized we were two-thirds of the way and the money was running out, we looked at each other and we said: `This must be done.'”

Born in New York, Viola was a 1973 graduate of Syracuse, where he was mentored by Jack Nelson and began developing his video art. He worked at art/tapes/22, a video arts studio in Florence, Italy, and had his first major European exhibition at Florence in 1975.

Viola moved to New York and spent from 1976-80 at WNET Thirteen’s Television Laboratory as artist-in-residence and in 1976 created “He Weeps for You,” a live camera magnifying an image within a water drop, which traveled to New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

By the mid-1980s, Viola’s work was seen at the Whitney and the Museum of the Moving Image, and in 1987 he had what MoMa said was the first video artist to have a retrospective there.

He received fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts in 1978, 1983 and 1989, and a MacArthur Foundation fellowship in 1989. His work was shown at several of the Bienielle exhibitions of the Whitney Museum of Art.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons Blake and Andrei Viola, and daughter-in-law Aileen Milliman.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses
LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses

As a strike by LCBO workers continues, a statement issued by the agency said staff were being redeployed to help fill hospitality orders.

1m ago

Pedestrian struck, killed by train in city's east end
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in city's east end

One person is dead after being struck by a train in the city's east end. Police said they were called to the Danforth GO Train station near Main Street and Danforth Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Paramedics...

3h ago

Shannen Doherty, Beverly Hills 90210 star, dead at age 53
Shannen Doherty, Beverly Hills 90210 star, dead at age 53

Shannen Doherty, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star whose life and career were roiled by illness and tabloid stories, has died at 53. After years with breast cancer, Doherty died Saturday, according...

4h ago

Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge located; search for 3 suspects continues
Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge located; search for 3 suspects continues

Officers say Roberto Marchioni was leaving his place of business at 119 Westcreek Drive in Woodbridge early Friday when he was confronted.

5h ago

Top Stories

LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses
LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses

As a strike by LCBO workers continues, a statement issued by the agency said staff were being redeployed to help fill hospitality orders.

1m ago

Pedestrian struck, killed by train in city's east end
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in city's east end

One person is dead after being struck by a train in the city's east end. Police said they were called to the Danforth GO Train station near Main Street and Danforth Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Paramedics...

3h ago

Shannen Doherty, Beverly Hills 90210 star, dead at age 53
Shannen Doherty, Beverly Hills 90210 star, dead at age 53

Shannen Doherty, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star whose life and career were roiled by illness and tabloid stories, has died at 53. After years with breast cancer, Doherty died Saturday, according...

4h ago

Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge located; search for 3 suspects continues
Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge located; search for 3 suspects continues

Officers say Roberto Marchioni was leaving his place of business at 119 Westcreek Drive in Woodbridge early Friday when he was confronted.

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:27
Shannen Doherty dead at 53 following cancer battle
Shannen Doherty dead at 53 following cancer battle

Shannen Doherty, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star whose life and career were roiled by illness and tabloid stories, has died at 53 after years of fighting breast cancer.

3h ago

0:30
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre

Diljit Dosanjh finished his North American tour in Toronto on Saturday. Nearly 50,000 fans took in the show at the Rogers Centre.

18h ago

1:06
York Regional Police seeking 3 suspects in alleged abduction of Toronto man
York Regional Police seeking 3 suspects in alleged abduction of Toronto man

York Regional Police homicide unit investigators are appealing for surveillance and dash-cam footage after a 57-year-old Toronto man was allegedly abducted as he was leaving his business.

18h ago

3:29
Donald Trump injured in shooting at Pennsylvania rally
Donald Trump injured in shooting at Pennsylvania rally

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was injured during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The shooter and at least one attendee died. Brandon Rowe speaks with CNN's Julia Benbrook for the latest.

17h ago

1:36
Festival of India takes over downtown Toronto streets
Festival of India takes over downtown Toronto streets

One of Toronto's largest cultural festivities is on this weekend. The 52nd annual Festival of India took over downtown streets on Saturday.

19h ago

More Videos