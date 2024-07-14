Woman wanted after Toronto police allege young child assaulted while out for walk

Toronto police officers released a photo of a suspect wanted in a child assault investigation. HANDOUT / Toronto Police Service

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 14, 2024 5:53 pm.

Last Updated July 14, 2024 6:11 pm.

Toronto police officers say they’re looking for a female suspect in an assault investigation after a young child was allegedly hit while out for a walk.

In a statement released by the Toronto Police Service Sunday afternoon, investigators said the incident happened at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday near Brock Avenue and Bloor Street West.

The statement said a woman and a man were walking in the area with two children who appeared to be under the age of five.

Officers alleged one of the children was assaulted before someone confronted the woman.

The woman left the area before police officers arrived at the scene.

Investigators didn’t release any other information about the incident.

In the statement, officers released a photo of the female suspect wanted as part of the investigation.

She was described as being five-foot-five to five-foot-seven and having a large build. Investigators said she had pink hair with tattoos on her chest and arm. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue tank top, black shorts and sandals.

