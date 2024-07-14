Extravagant wedding celebrations for the son of Asia’s richest man conclude with a reception

Indian actor Sunny Deol poses for a photograph at the wedding reception of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

By Rafiq Maqbool And Rajnish Kakade, The Associated Press

Posted July 14, 2024 11:57 am.

Last Updated July 14, 2024 12:12 pm.

MUMBAI, India (AP) — A wedding reception on Sunday wrapped up the monthslong celebrations as the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, married his longtime girlfriend with a price tag running into the millions.

The newlyweds were cheered by friends and relatives at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive — a convention center built and owned by the Ambani family — as part of the “Mangal Utsav” (a festival of Bliss), which marked what many have dubbed as the wedding of the year.

Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant. The wedding rituals, including exchanging garlands by the couple and walking around the sacred fire, began Friday and were completed early Saturday.

Former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, as well as Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, American wrestler and actor John Cena, Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan were among the celebrities who attended the ceremonies on Friday and Saturday.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi blessed the newlyweds at a Saturday reception organized by the Ambanis, highlighting the billionaire’s rising clout.

“This is the final and the most auspicious ceremony and the last wedding in our family,” The Times of India newspaper quoted Mukesh Ambani. The Ambanis didn’t say how much they spent on the festivities that have been going on for months.

During a three-day pre-wedding celebration in March, Rihanna and Akon performed for a star-studded 1,200-person guest list.

A four-day European cruise in May featured on-deck concerts from the Backstreet Boys and Pitbull, followed by a masquerade ball where Katy Perry sang. At last week’s traditional music night in Mumbai Justin Bieber belted out his music hits.

The groom’s father, Mukesh Ambani, is the world’s ninth-richest man, with a net worth of $116 billion, according to Forbes. He is the richest person in Asia. His Reliance Industries is a conglomerate reporting over $100 billion in annual revenue, with interests that include petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecoms and retail.

The Ambani family owns, among other assets, a 27-story family compound in Mumbai worth $1 billion. The building contains three helipads, a 160-car garage and a private movie theater.

The groom, 29-year-old Anant, oversees the conglomerate’s renewable and green energy expansion. He also runs a 3,000-acre (about 1,200-hectare) animal rescue center in Gujarat state’s Jamnagar, the family’s hometown.

The bride, also 29, is the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon Viren Merchant and is the marketing director for his company, Encore Healthcare, according to Vogue.

Ambani’s critics say his company has relied on political connections during Congress Party-led governments in the 1970s and ’80s, and under Modi’s rule since 2014.

Rafiq Maqbool And Rajnish Kakade, The Associated Press













Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pedestrian struck, killed by train in city's east end
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in city's east end

One person is dead after being struck by a train in the city's east end. Police said they were called to the Danforth GO Train station near Main Street and Danforth Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Paramedics...

15m ago

Shannen Doherty, Beverly Hills 90210 star, dead at age 53
Shannen Doherty, Beverly Hills 90210 star, dead at age 53

Shannen Doherty, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star whose life and career were roiled by illness and tabloid stories, has died at 53. After years with breast cancer, Doherty died Saturday, according...

7m ago

Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge located; search for 3 suspects continues
Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge located; search for 3 suspects continues

Officers say Roberto Marchioni was leaving his place of business at 119 Westcreek Drive in Woodbridge early Friday when he was confronted.

59m ago

Heat warning in effect for Toronto, GTHA as humidex values reach into the 40s
Heat warning in effect for Toronto, GTHA as humidex values reach into the 40s

Toronto and the GTHA are set to experience a heat event for the next several days starting Sunday. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southern Ontario with temperatures expected...

5h ago

Top Stories

Pedestrian struck, killed by train in city's east end
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in city's east end

One person is dead after being struck by a train in the city's east end. Police said they were called to the Danforth GO Train station near Main Street and Danforth Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Paramedics...

15m ago

Shannen Doherty, Beverly Hills 90210 star, dead at age 53
Shannen Doherty, Beverly Hills 90210 star, dead at age 53

Shannen Doherty, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star whose life and career were roiled by illness and tabloid stories, has died at 53. After years with breast cancer, Doherty died Saturday, according...

7m ago

Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge located; search for 3 suspects continues
Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge located; search for 3 suspects continues

Officers say Roberto Marchioni was leaving his place of business at 119 Westcreek Drive in Woodbridge early Friday when he was confronted.

59m ago

Heat warning in effect for Toronto, GTHA as humidex values reach into the 40s
Heat warning in effect for Toronto, GTHA as humidex values reach into the 40s

Toronto and the GTHA are set to experience a heat event for the next several days starting Sunday. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southern Ontario with temperatures expected...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:30
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre

Diljit Dosanjh finished his North American tour in Toronto on Saturday. Nearly 50,000 fans took in the show at the Rogers Centre.

13h ago

1:06
York Regional Police seeking 3 suspects in alleged abduction of Toronto man
York Regional Police seeking 3 suspects in alleged abduction of Toronto man

York Regional Police homicide unit investigators are appealing for surveillance and dash-cam footage after a 57-year-old Toronto man was allegedly abducted as he was leaving his business.

13h ago

3:29
Donald Trump injured in shooting at Pennsylvania rally
Donald Trump injured in shooting at Pennsylvania rally

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was injured during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The shooter and at least one attendee died. Brandon Rowe speaks with CNN's Julia Benbrook for the latest.

13h ago

1:36
Festival of India takes over downtown Toronto streets
Festival of India takes over downtown Toronto streets

One of Toronto's largest cultural festivities is on this weekend. The 52nd annual Festival of India took over downtown streets on Saturday.

14h ago

1:13
Scarborough Summerfest gets underway
Scarborough Summerfest gets underway

It's one of the most vibrant festivals in the east end. The Scarborough Summerfest is underway this weekend.

14h ago

More Videos