Former Peruvian leader Alberto Fujimori plans to run for presidency in 2026, daughter says

FILE - Peru's jailed, former President Alberto Fujimori, photographed through a glass window, attends his trial at a police base on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, June 28, 2016. Former President Fujimori, who was pardoned in December from his convictions for corruption and responsibility for the murder of 25 people, plans to run for Peru's presidency for the fourth time in 2026, his eldest daughter said Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 14, 2024 9:23 pm.

Last Updated July 14, 2024 9:26 pm.

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Former President Alberto Fujimori, who was pardoned in December from his convictions for corruption and responsibility for the murder of 25 people, plans to run for Peru’s presidency for the fourth time in 2026, his eldest daughter said Sunday.

“My father and I have talked and decided together that he will be the presidential candidate,” Keiko Fujimori, leader of the right-wing Fuerza Popular party, said on social networks.

Despite the announcement, Peruvian law says anyone found guilty of acts of corruption cannot run for the office of president or vice president.

Fujimori, who was convicted in 2009 of involvement in the killing of 25 Peruvians during his administration in 1992, has three convictions on corruption charges and owes about $15 million to the Treasury, according to the Attorney General’s Office specializing in corruption crimes. The former president was extradited from Chile in 2007 and was in a Peruvian prison until last December.

Fujimori, 85, joined his daughter’s party in June, posting a video of the event in which he is seen with Keiko Fujimori along with the phrase: “The founding leader of Fujimorism takes his place in Fuerza Popular.”

Keiko Fujimori, 49, has herself run for president three times unsuccessfully. On July 1, a trial began against her on allegations of money laundering for which the prosecution is seeking a sentence of 30 years in prison.

Alberto Fujimori, who governed with an increasingly authoritarian hand in 1990-2000, has begun to rebuild his image on social networks since being released from prison in December under a 2017 presidential pardon that was revived by Peru’s Constitutional Court.

Fujimori reported in May that he had been diagnosed with a new tumor on his tongue that was considered malignant. In July, he underwent hip replacement surgery after a fall, his daughter said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses
LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses

As a strike by LCBO workers continues, a statement issued by the agency said staff were being redeployed to help fill hospitality orders.

4h ago

Woman wanted after Toronto police allege young child assaulted while out for walk
Woman wanted after Toronto police allege young child assaulted while out for walk

Toronto police officers said the incident happened near Brock Avenue and Bloor Street West at around 5 p.m. on July 10.

3h ago

Justin Trudeau says he spoke with Donald Trump after shooting, condemned political violence
Justin Trudeau says he spoke with Donald Trump after shooting, condemned political violence

Justin Trudeau's office issued a statement saying the Prime Minister wished Donald Trump well on his recovery.

1h ago

Canadian security employ 'increased vigilance' after Donald Trump rally shooting: minister
Canadian security employ 'increased vigilance' after Donald Trump rally shooting: minister

Canada's security apparatus is "exercising increased vigilance" in the wake of this weekend's deadly shooting at former U.S. president Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, the federal public safety minister...

1h ago

Top Stories

LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses
LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses

As a strike by LCBO workers continues, a statement issued by the agency said staff were being redeployed to help fill hospitality orders.

4h ago

Woman wanted after Toronto police allege young child assaulted while out for walk
Woman wanted after Toronto police allege young child assaulted while out for walk

Toronto police officers said the incident happened near Brock Avenue and Bloor Street West at around 5 p.m. on July 10.

3h ago

Justin Trudeau says he spoke with Donald Trump after shooting, condemned political violence
Justin Trudeau says he spoke with Donald Trump after shooting, condemned political violence

Justin Trudeau's office issued a statement saying the Prime Minister wished Donald Trump well on his recovery.

1h ago

Canadian security employ 'increased vigilance' after Donald Trump rally shooting: minister
Canadian security employ 'increased vigilance' after Donald Trump rally shooting: minister

Canada's security apparatus is "exercising increased vigilance" in the wake of this weekend's deadly shooting at former U.S. president Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, the federal public safety minister...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike

LCBO officials say a plan to open nearly three dozen store locations amid an ongoing strike has been cancelled. They say staff will be redeployed to help with online orders and to support businesses.

4h ago

1:27
Shannen Doherty dead at 53 following cancer battle
Shannen Doherty dead at 53 following cancer battle

Shannen Doherty, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star whose life and career were roiled by illness and tabloid stories, has died at 53 after years of fighting breast cancer.

7h ago

0:30
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre

Diljit Dosanjh finished his North American tour in Toronto on Saturday. Nearly 50,000 fans took in the show at the Rogers Centre.

22h ago

1:06
York Regional Police seeking 3 suspects in alleged abduction of Toronto man
York Regional Police seeking 3 suspects in alleged abduction of Toronto man

York Regional Police homicide unit investigators are appealing for surveillance and dash-cam footage after a 57-year-old Toronto man was allegedly abducted as he was leaving his business.

22h ago

3:29
Donald Trump injured in shooting at Pennsylvania rally
Donald Trump injured in shooting at Pennsylvania rally

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was injured during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The shooter and at least one attendee died. Brandon Rowe speaks with CNN's Julia Benbrook for the latest.

22h ago

More Videos