Jacoby Jones, a star of Baltimore’s most recent Super Bowl title run, has died at age 40

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2013 file photo, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones cheers in overtime of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore. The Houston Texans, Jones' team for the first five seasons of his career, announced his death Sunday, July 14, 2024. He was 40. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

By Noah Trister, The Associated Press

Posted July 14, 2024 5:44 pm.

Last Updated July 14, 2024 5:56 pm.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Former NFL receiver Jacoby Jones, whose 108-yard kickoff return in 2013 remains the longest touchdown in Super Bowl history, has died. He was 40.

The Houston Texans, Jones’ team for the first five seasons of his career, announced his death on Sunday. In a statement released by the NFL Players Association, his family said he died at his home in New Orleans. A cause of death was not given.

Jones played from 2007-15 for the Texans, Baltimore Ravens, San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers, and he made several huge plays for the Ravens during their most recent Super Bowl title season.

Jones was a key part of Baltimore’s “Mile High Miracle” in a playoff game at Denver in January 2013. He caught a 70-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the score. The Ravens eventually won in double overtime.

In the Super Bowl that postseason against San Francisco, Jones caught a 56-yard TD pass from eventual game MVP Joe Flacco. Then he raced 108 yards to the end zone to open the second half and give Baltimore a 28-6 lead. The Ravens held on for a 34-31 victory.

That Super Bowl was played in New Orleans, where Jones grew up.

“My favorite football play was when Jacoby was talking to his mom in the end zone, just before a late-game kickoff return against the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it back for a touchdown,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of joy.”

Jones made The Associated Press All-Pro team as a kick returner for the 2012 season. Shortly after that, he appeared on “Dancing with the Stars.”

“Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I’ve ever been around,” former Texans pass-rushing star J.J. Watt said on social media. “Always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face. Gone far, far too soon.”

In April, Jones became coach of the Beaumont Renegades, an arena football team in Texas.

“What can be said about him as a football player is only scratching the surface of who he was as a man,” the Renegades said in a statement. “When you needed something, he was there. When you called him, he answered. Didn’t matter if you were a family member, a close friend, player he coached, etc.”

AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken in Houston contributed to this report.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Noah Trister, The Associated Press


LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses
LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses

As a strike by LCBO workers continues, a statement issued by the agency said staff were being redeployed to help fill hospitality orders.

1h ago

Woman wanted after Toronto police allege young child assaulted while out for walk
Woman wanted after Toronto police allege young child assaulted while out for walk

Toronto police officers said the incident happened near Brock Avenue and Bloor Street West at around 5 p.m. on July 10.

43m ago

Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Toronto's east end
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Toronto's east end

One person is dead after being struck by a train in the city's east end. Police said they were called to the Danforth GO Train station near Main Street and Danforth Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Paramedics...

1h ago

Heat warning in effect for Toronto, GTHA as humidex values reach into the 40s
Heat warning in effect for Toronto, GTHA as humidex values reach into the 40s

Toronto and the GTHA are set to experience a heat event for the next several days starting Sunday. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southern Ontario with temperatures expected...

5h ago

