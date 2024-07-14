Justin Trudeau says he spoke with Donald Trump after shooting, condemned political violence

The Prime Minister's office says he spoke this afternoon with former president Donald Trump in the wake of a shooting at a rally Saturday. Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Evan Vucci

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 14, 2024 7:33 pm.

Last Updated July 14, 2024 8:35 pm.

OTTAWA — The Prime Minister’s office says Justin Trudeau spoke this afternoon with former president Donald Trump in the wake of a deadly shooting at one of his campaign rallies on Saturday.

Trudeau’s office issued a statement saying the Prime Minister wished Trump well on his recovery, “condemned what he called an appalling assassination attempt and reiterated there’s no place for political violence.”

In an apparent attempt to kill the former president and presumed Republican candidate in the upcoming presidential election, shots rang out at the rally in Butler, PA., killing one attendee and injuring two others.

Related:

Trump’s campaign has said he’s fine after being whisked from the stage by Secret Service agents with blood visible on his face.

The 20-year-old shooter from Pennsylvania was killed.

During the conversation with Trump, Trudeau’s office says he offered condolences to the shooting victims and to the family of the attendee who died.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses
LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses

As a strike by LCBO workers continues, a statement issued by the agency said staff were being redeployed to help fill hospitality orders.

4h ago

Woman wanted after Toronto police allege young child assaulted while out for walk
Woman wanted after Toronto police allege young child assaulted while out for walk

Toronto police officers said the incident happened near Brock Avenue and Bloor Street West at around 5 p.m. on July 10.

3h ago

Canadian security employ 'increased vigilance' after Donald Trump rally shooting: minister
Canadian security employ 'increased vigilance' after Donald Trump rally shooting: minister

Canada's security apparatus is "exercising increased vigilance" in the wake of this weekend's deadly shooting at former U.S. president Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, the federal public safety minister...

1h ago

Heat warning in effect for Toronto, GTHA as humidex values reach into the 40s
Heat warning in effect for Toronto, GTHA as humidex values reach into the 40s

Toronto and the GTHA are set to experience a heat event for the next several days starting Sunday. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southern Ontario with temperatures expected...

1h ago

Top Stories

LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses
LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses

As a strike by LCBO workers continues, a statement issued by the agency said staff were being redeployed to help fill hospitality orders.

4h ago

Woman wanted after Toronto police allege young child assaulted while out for walk
Woman wanted after Toronto police allege young child assaulted while out for walk

Toronto police officers said the incident happened near Brock Avenue and Bloor Street West at around 5 p.m. on July 10.

3h ago

Canadian security employ 'increased vigilance' after Donald Trump rally shooting: minister
Canadian security employ 'increased vigilance' after Donald Trump rally shooting: minister

Canada's security apparatus is "exercising increased vigilance" in the wake of this weekend's deadly shooting at former U.S. president Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, the federal public safety minister...

1h ago

Heat warning in effect for Toronto, GTHA as humidex values reach into the 40s
Heat warning in effect for Toronto, GTHA as humidex values reach into the 40s

Toronto and the GTHA are set to experience a heat event for the next several days starting Sunday. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southern Ontario with temperatures expected...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike

LCBO officials say a plan to open nearly three dozen store locations amid an ongoing strike has been cancelled. They say staff will be redeployed to help with online orders and to support businesses.

4h ago

1:27
Shannen Doherty dead at 53 following cancer battle
Shannen Doherty dead at 53 following cancer battle

Shannen Doherty, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star whose life and career were roiled by illness and tabloid stories, has died at 53 after years of fighting breast cancer.

7h ago

0:30
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre

Diljit Dosanjh finished his North American tour in Toronto on Saturday. Nearly 50,000 fans took in the show at the Rogers Centre.

22h ago

1:06
York Regional Police seeking 3 suspects in alleged abduction of Toronto man
York Regional Police seeking 3 suspects in alleged abduction of Toronto man

York Regional Police homicide unit investigators are appealing for surveillance and dash-cam footage after a 57-year-old Toronto man was allegedly abducted as he was leaving his business.

22h ago

3:29
Donald Trump injured in shooting at Pennsylvania rally
Donald Trump injured in shooting at Pennsylvania rally

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was injured during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The shooter and at least one attendee died. Brandon Rowe speaks with CNN's Julia Benbrook for the latest.

22h ago

More Videos