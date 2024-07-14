King Charles III to visit Australia and Samoa as he recovers from cancer

FILE - Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla, wave as they formally bid farewell to Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on the final day of their state visit to Britain at Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday, June 27, 2024. King Charles III is preparing to visit Australia and Samoa in October 2024, an itinerary that will span 12 time zones and test the monarch’s stamina as he recovers from cancer treatment. The trip was announced on Sunday, July 14, 2024, by Buckingham Palace. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP, File)

By Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Posted July 14, 2024 5:08 pm.

Last Updated July 14, 2024 5:12 pm.

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III is preparing to visit Australia and Samoa in October, an itinerary that will span 12 time zones and test the monarch’s stamina as he recovers from cancer treatment.

The trip, announced on Sunday by Buckingham Palace, marks a watershed moment for the 75-year-old king, who has been slowly returning to public duties after taking a break following his cancer diagnosis in early February. The decision to undertake such a long journey will be seen as a sign of Charles’ recovery, even though the program in Australia will be “limited.”

The visit to Australia will be a critical moment for the king as he tries to shore up support for the monarchy at home and abroad. The trip will mark the first time since he ascended the throne that Charles will visit one of the 14 countries outside the United Kingdom where the British monarch remains head of state, a link that is a source of pride for some but an unwelcome reminder of Britain’s colonial dominance for others.

While he will undoubtedly be welcomed by fans waving the flag and singing “God Save the King,” Charles is also likely to hear anti-monarchy voices in a country where 45% of voters in a 1999 referendum supported creating an Australian republic. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labour Party supports ditching the monarchy, but the government says it isn’t a priority and there is “no timeline” for another referendum.

“It’s clear that there’s a real re-evaluation going on there as to whether the Commonwealth, and certainly the realms, want to retain their connection to the British monarchy or not,” Ed Owens, a historian and author of “After Elizabeth: Can the Monarchy Save Itself?” told The Associated Press in an interview before the trip was announced. “So, you know, there are troubled waters ahead.”

The palace provided few details of the tour. Charles and Queen Camilla will visit the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales as well as making a more formal state visit to Samoa, where the king will appear at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, the palace said.

The capital territory is home to Canberra, Australia’s national capital. Sydney, Australia’s largest city, is in New South Wales.

Charles holds the symbolic title of head of the Commonwealth, a voluntary association of 56 independent nations, most of which have historic ties to Britain. The annual heads of government meeting will be held Oct. 21-25.

However, the trip will not include a stop in New Zealand.

“The King’s doctors have advised that a further extension to Their Majesties’ trip should be avoided at this time, to prioritize His Majesty’s continued recovery,” the palace said in a statement.

The trip comes at a time when the health problems of Charles and Kate, the Princess of Wales, have highlighted the challenges faced by a slimmed-down royal family as the king pledges to cut costs.

With fewer working royals available to carry out the endless round of ribbon cuttings, awards ceremonies and state events that make up the life of a modern royal, the remaining family members have been forced to take on more events.

Charles’ cancer diagnosis occurred at the same time that the Princess of Wales — one of the most popular royals — underwent abdominal surgery and later announced she, too, had cancer. Prince William took time off to support his wife and their young family.

That left Queen Camilla, the king’s sister, Princess Anne, and his younger brother, Prince Edward, to shoulder the load. Princess Anne was briefly hospitalized last month after an accident thought to involve a horse left her with a concussion.

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press



Top Stories

LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses
LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses

As a strike by LCBO workers continues, a statement issued by the agency said staff were being redeployed to help fill hospitality orders.

0m ago

Pedestrian struck, killed by train in city's east end
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in city's east end

One person is dead after being struck by a train in the city's east end. Police said they were called to the Danforth GO Train station near Main Street and Danforth Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Paramedics...

3h ago

Shannen Doherty, Beverly Hills 90210 star, dead at age 53
Shannen Doherty, Beverly Hills 90210 star, dead at age 53

Shannen Doherty, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star whose life and career were roiled by illness and tabloid stories, has died at 53. After years with breast cancer, Doherty died Saturday, according...

4h ago

Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge located; search for 3 suspects continues
Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge located; search for 3 suspects continues

Officers say Roberto Marchioni was leaving his place of business at 119 Westcreek Drive in Woodbridge early Friday when he was confronted.

5h ago

