Nikki Haley, Trump’s former primary rival, will now speak Tuesday at the Republican convention

FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks in Washington, May 22, 2024. Haley is releasing the delegates she won during this year's Republican primary so that they're free to support Donald Trump at next week's convention. Haley on Tuesday, July 9, opted to release her 97 delegates won across a dozen primaries and caucuses earlier this year. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

By Michelle L. Price And Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

Posted July 14, 2024 3:24 pm.

Last Updated July 14, 2024 3:26 pm.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will speak Tuesday at the Republican National Convention in what will be a highly anticipated speech by former President Donald Trump’s last major challenger in this year’s GOP primary.

The announcement Sunday came one day after a gunman opened fire at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in what law enforcement are investigating as an attempted assassination. Trump said the upper part of his right ear was pierced in the shooting.

Haley, who was also elected twice as South Carolina governor, was added to the schedule after she was initially not among the list of speakers, according to Haley spokesperson Chaney Denton. The schedule change was confirmed by a Republican official who is familiar with the convention plans but was not authorized to speak publicly.

Denton had said last week that the former South Carolina governor was not invited to the convention, but Haley had instructed her delegates to vote for Trump and issued a public call for party unity.

During the primary, Haley accused Trump of causing chaos and disregarding the importance of U.S. alliances abroad. She did not endorse him when she dropped out in early March, instead waiting more than two months before she said she planned to vote for him.

Trump, in turn, repeatedly mocked her with the nickname “Birdbrain,” though he curtailed his criticism after securing enough delegates in March to become the presumptive Republican nominee.

Michelle L. Price And Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

