Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet in a Wimbledon men’s final rematch

Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches as he plays a return to Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 14, 2024 3:04 am.

Last Updated July 14, 2024 3:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to meet for the Wimbledon men’s championship.

Sunday’s final at the All England Club is a rematch from last year, when Alcaraz got past Djokovic in five sets.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is expected to be in the Royal Box at Centre Court, a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis.

The 37-year-old Djokovic is trying to win his eighth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer for the most by a man at the grass-court major. A victory by Djokovic would also give him 25 Grand Slam singles titles, more than any other player in tennis history.

It was only a little more than a month ago that Djokovic had surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee after getting injured during the French Open.

The 21-year-old Alcaraz wound up winning the trophy at Roland Garros in June for his third major championship. That made him the youngest man with a Grand Slam title on grass, clay and hard courts.

Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon women’s final Saturday.

