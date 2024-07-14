Shannen Doherty, Beverly Hills 90210 star, dead at age 53

Shannen Doherty, who starred in Beverly Hills 90210, has died at the age of 53, according to a published report.

Doherty’s longtime publicist tells PEOPLE magazine she “lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease” on Saturday.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

Doherty is best known as Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills 90210. She left the show after the fourth season but made several guest appearances in the 2008 reboot, 90210.

