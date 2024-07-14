Shannen Doherty, Beverly Hills 90210 star, dead at age 53

Shannen Doherty
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2012, file photo, Shannen Doherty participates in a panel for the television show "Shannen Says" on WE tv during the AMC Networks portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)

By John Marchesan

Posted July 14, 2024 9:01 am.

Shannen Doherty, who starred in Beverly Hills 90210, has died at the age of 53, according to a published report.

Doherty’s longtime publicist tells PEOPLE magazine she “lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease” on Saturday.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

Doherty is best known as Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills 90210. She left the show after the fourth season but made several guest appearances in the 2008 reboot, 90210.

More to come

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge located; police urge suspects to 'turn themselves in'
Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge located; police urge suspects to 'turn themselves in'

Officers say Roberto Marchioni was leaving his place of business at 119 Westcreek Drive in Woodbridge early Friday when he was confronted.

updated

1h ago

Heat warning in effect for Toronto, GTHA as humidex values reach into the 40s
Heat warning in effect for Toronto, GTHA as humidex values reach into the 40s

Toronto and the GTHA are set to experience a heat event for the next several days starting Sunday. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southern Ontario with temperatures expected...

2h ago

Trump injured but 'fine' after apparent assassination attempt leaves rally-goer and gunman dead
Trump injured but 'fine' after apparent assassination attempt leaves rally-goer and gunman dead

On the heels of an apparent attempt to kill him, former President Donald Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left...

12m ago

Man seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Scarborough
Man seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Scarborough

Police are searching for at least one suspect after a man was stabbed in Scarborough early Sunday morning. Investigators say just before 1:30 a.m. two men were involved in an argument outside a building...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge located; police urge suspects to 'turn themselves in'
Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge located; police urge suspects to 'turn themselves in'

Officers say Roberto Marchioni was leaving his place of business at 119 Westcreek Drive in Woodbridge early Friday when he was confronted.

updated

1h ago

Heat warning in effect for Toronto, GTHA as humidex values reach into the 40s
Heat warning in effect for Toronto, GTHA as humidex values reach into the 40s

Toronto and the GTHA are set to experience a heat event for the next several days starting Sunday. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southern Ontario with temperatures expected...

2h ago

Trump injured but 'fine' after apparent assassination attempt leaves rally-goer and gunman dead
Trump injured but 'fine' after apparent assassination attempt leaves rally-goer and gunman dead

On the heels of an apparent attempt to kill him, former President Donald Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left...

12m ago

Man seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Scarborough
Man seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Scarborough

Police are searching for at least one suspect after a man was stabbed in Scarborough early Sunday morning. Investigators say just before 1:30 a.m. two men were involved in an argument outside a building...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:30
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre

Diljit Dosanjh finished his North American tour in Toronto on Saturday. Nearly 50,000 fans took in the show at the Rogers Centre.

10h ago

1:06
York Regional Police seeking 3 suspects in alleged abduction of Toronto man
York Regional Police seeking 3 suspects in alleged abduction of Toronto man

York Regional Police homicide unit investigators are appealing for surveillance and dash-cam footage after a 57-year-old Toronto man was allegedly abducted as he was leaving his business.

10h ago

3:29
Donald Trump injured in shooting at Pennsylvania rally
Donald Trump injured in shooting at Pennsylvania rally

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was injured during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The shooter and at least one attendee died. Brandon Rowe speaks with CNN's Julia Benbrook for the latest.

10h ago

1:36
Festival of India takes over downtown Toronto streets
Festival of India takes over downtown Toronto streets

One of Toronto's largest cultural festivities is on this weekend. The 52nd annual Festival of India took over downtown streets on Saturday.

11h ago

1:13
Scarborough Summerfest gets underway
Scarborough Summerfest gets underway

It's one of the most vibrant festivals in the east end. The Scarborough Summerfest is underway this weekend.

11h ago

More Videos