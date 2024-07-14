Shooting kills 3 people including a young child in a car on an Alabama street

By The Associated Press

Posted July 14, 2024 2:47 am.

Last Updated July 14, 2024 2:56 am.

Three people including a young child were killed when their car was targeted with multiple gunshots outside a residence in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday evening.

The Birmingham Police Department said in a social media post that a triple homicide investigation was underway in the 3400 Block of 27th Street North.

The police said officers responded around 5:20 p.m. to a report of a vehicle accident at the scene of a shooting, WBRC-TV reported.

A man, woman and a small child in the car all suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel, WBRC reported.

The car at the front yard of a residence had numerous bullet holes, WBRC reported.

The Birmingham police did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Donald Trump rally shooting being probed as assassination attempt, shooter and attendee dead: officials
Donald Trump rally shooting being probed as assassination attempt, shooter and attendee dead: officials

Donald Trump, whose ear was covered in blood, was quickly pulled away by U.S. Secret Service agents and his campaign said he was “fine.”

1h ago

Canadian leaders say democracy must prevail following Donald Trump rally shooting
Canadian leaders say democracy must prevail following Donald Trump rally shooting

American authorities say the shooting at a rally for Donald Trump in Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination.

1h ago

Man and woman dead after shooting is Oshawa, person in custody
Man and woman dead after shooting is Oshawa, person in custody

Durham Regional Police officers were first called to the Glenforest Street and Jane Avenue area of Oshawa at around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday.

2h ago

'We are very concerned:' Police seek 3 suspects after Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge
'We are very concerned:' Police seek 3 suspects after Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge

Officers say Roberto Marchioni was leaving his place of business at 119 Westcreek Drive in Woodbridge early Friday when he was confronted.

4h ago

Top Stories

Donald Trump rally shooting being probed as assassination attempt, shooter and attendee dead: officials
Donald Trump rally shooting being probed as assassination attempt, shooter and attendee dead: officials

Donald Trump, whose ear was covered in blood, was quickly pulled away by U.S. Secret Service agents and his campaign said he was “fine.”

1h ago

Canadian leaders say democracy must prevail following Donald Trump rally shooting
Canadian leaders say democracy must prevail following Donald Trump rally shooting

American authorities say the shooting at a rally for Donald Trump in Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination.

1h ago

Man and woman dead after shooting is Oshawa, person in custody
Man and woman dead after shooting is Oshawa, person in custody

Durham Regional Police officers were first called to the Glenforest Street and Jane Avenue area of Oshawa at around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday.

2h ago

'We are very concerned:' Police seek 3 suspects after Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge
'We are very concerned:' Police seek 3 suspects after Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge

Officers say Roberto Marchioni was leaving his place of business at 119 Westcreek Drive in Woodbridge early Friday when he was confronted.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:30
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre

Diljit Dosanjh finished his North American tour in Toronto on Saturday. Nearly 50,000 fans took in the show at the Rogers Centre.

4h ago

3:29
Donald Trump injured in shooting at Pennsylvania rally
Donald Trump injured in shooting at Pennsylvania rally

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was injured during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The shooter and at least one attendee died. Brandon Rowe speaks with CNN's Julia Benbrook for the latest.

4h ago

2:10
RAW: U.S. Secret Service escorts Donald Trump off stage after shots fired at rally
RAW: U.S. Secret Service escorts Donald Trump off stage after shots fired at rally

Video from Butler, Pennsylvania shows United States Secret Service personnel escorting former president Donald Trump off stage after shots were fired at a rally on Saturday.

7h ago

0:50
Apparent shooting at Donald Trump rally
Apparent shooting at Donald Trump rally

There has been an apparent shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania for former U.S. President Donald Trump.

4h ago

3:18
Diljit Dosanjh concert in Toronto wraps up notable North American tour
Diljit Dosanjh concert in Toronto wraps up notable North American tour

Toronto is set to experience a musical performance unlike any other. Rogers Centre is welcoming Diljit Dosanjh, one of world's biggest Punjabi superstars. Afua Baah has more.

8h ago

More Videos