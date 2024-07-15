5 EB lanes of Hwy. 401 express blocked at Dixie after tractor trailer strikes overpass
Posted July 15, 2024 5:25 pm.
Five eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 are blocked at Dixie Road after a tractor trailer jack-knifed and struck an overpass.
Provincial police say three vehicles were involved and only the far left lane is open for traffic to squeeze by.
Minor injuries have been reported, but it’s unknown how many people were injured in the incident.
The lane closures will likely last several hours as the bridge will need to be inspected.
More to come