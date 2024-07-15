8 civilians wounded in 2 coordinated suicide attacks near a military facility in northwest Pakistan

This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 15, 2024 2:45 am.

Last Updated July 15, 2024 2:56 am.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle and at least one of his accomplices exploded his vest near the outer wall of a military facility in northwestern Pakistan early Monday, wounding eight civilians and damaging nearby homes, a local police official said.

Tahir Khan said security forces quickly responded to the “coordinated attack” and foiled an attempt by the insurgents to enter the sprawling military facility in the city of Bannu which mainly houses offices of the military and homes of security forces. He also said army helicopters and ground forces were still reaching the area to track more militants.

Local authorities said several soldiers were also wounded in the attacks.

There was no immediate comment from the government or military.

Bannu is in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. The province has witnessed a surge in militant attacks in recent years. In January 2023 militants killed at least 101 people, mostly police officers, when a suicide bomber disguised as a policeman attacked a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but the suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban who have stepped up attacks on security forces across the country in recent months.

Pakistani Taliban — who are known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — are a separate group but an ally of the Afghan Taliban. TTP has stepped up its attacks on security forces since the Afghan Taliban seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in 2021.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses
LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses

As a strike by LCBO workers continues, a statement issued by the agency said staff were being redeployed to help fill hospitality orders.

4h ago

Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa
Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police officers identified the victims of a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday as Patrick Montgomery and Andrieana Montgomery.

5h ago

President Joe Biden asks Americans to reject political violence during prime-time address
President Joe Biden asks Americans to reject political violence during prime-time address

In response to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, President Joe Biden said the upcoming election will be a 'time of testing.'

4h ago

Woman wanted after Toronto police allege young child assaulted while out for walk
Woman wanted after Toronto police allege young child assaulted while out for walk

Toronto police officers said the incident happened near Brock Avenue and Bloor Street West at around 5 p.m. on July 10.

9h ago

Top Stories

LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses
LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses

As a strike by LCBO workers continues, a statement issued by the agency said staff were being redeployed to help fill hospitality orders.

4h ago

Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa
Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police officers identified the victims of a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday as Patrick Montgomery and Andrieana Montgomery.

5h ago

President Joe Biden asks Americans to reject political violence during prime-time address
President Joe Biden asks Americans to reject political violence during prime-time address

In response to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, President Joe Biden said the upcoming election will be a 'time of testing.'

4h ago

Woman wanted after Toronto police allege young child assaulted while out for walk
Woman wanted after Toronto police allege young child assaulted while out for walk

Toronto police officers said the incident happened near Brock Avenue and Bloor Street West at around 5 p.m. on July 10.

9h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Fatal double shooting leaves Oshawa community in shock
Fatal double shooting leaves Oshawa community in shock

Afua Baah speaks with local residents as police investigate the circumstances behind the city’s latest homicide.

7h ago

2:48
Hot and humid weather conditions in Toronto to start the week
Hot and humid weather conditions in Toronto to start the week

We're set to see a hot and humid start to the week and it comes with a storm risk. Jessie Uppal has more in her seven-day forecast.

9h ago

0:36
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike

LCBO officials say a plan to open nearly three dozen store locations amid an ongoing strike has been cancelled. They say staff will be redeployed to help with online orders and to support businesses.

10h ago

1:27
Shannen Doherty dead at 53 following cancer battle
Shannen Doherty dead at 53 following cancer battle

Shannen Doherty, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star whose life and career were roiled by illness and tabloid stories, has died at 53 after years of fighting breast cancer.

13h ago

0:30
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre

Diljit Dosanjh finished his North American tour in Toronto on Saturday. Nearly 50,000 fans took in the show at the Rogers Centre.
More Videos