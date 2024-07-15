A giant panda has given birth to a cub in a Dutch zoo, in a boost for the endangered mammals

Posted July 15, 2024 11:03 am.

Last Updated July 15, 2024 11:13 am.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A giant panda has given birth to a cub at a Dutch zoo, in a boost to the captive population of the vulnerable mammals.

Ouwehands Dierenpark announced Friday’s birth on Monday, and released video of mom Wu Wen as she gave birth to her cub, whose gender has yet to be determined.

“Mother and her cub are in the maternity den and are doing well. Ouwehands Dierenpark is happy and proud that it can again contribute to the conservation of this endangered species in a natural way,” the zoo said in a statement.

The video shows Wu Wen in a bed of hay as a high-pitched squeal and a series of low growls signal the birth of the cub. The mother can then be seen carrying the cub in her mouth.

A second cub was born about an hour later but died shortly after the birth, the zoo said.

The surviving new cub is the second born at the central Dutch zoo. In 2020, a cub that was later named Fan Xing was born as a part what was once known as China’s “panda diplomacy” program. Fan Xing was sent to China last year, where she joined a breeding program that is helping preserve the species.

For decades, China gifted friendly nations with its national mascot. The country more recently has loaned pandas to zoos on commercial terms.

