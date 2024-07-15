‘Balaclava rapist’ Larry Takahashi gets full parole more than 40 years after attacks

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 15, 2024 3:52 pm.

Last Updated July 15, 2024 3:56 pm.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — A serial sex offender known as the “balaclava rapist” for attacking 23 women in Edmonton more than 40 years ago has been granted full parole while he continues to serve three consecutive life sentences.

The Parole Board of Canada says 71-year-old Larry Takahashi has demonstrated prolonged stability at the home where he lives and he is “highly motivated to reintegrate safely back into society.”

He gained his nickname for wearing a ski mask during a series of attacks on women over several years in Edmonton before his arrest in 1983, which led to a guilty plea on 14 charges.

The board’s decision, made in Abbotsford, B.C., on June 25 but released to the media Monday, says Takahashi’s psychological assessment concludes his risk to reoffend either sexually or violently is “relatively low or well below average.”

It says that he has completed all recommended prison and community programs, has met regularly with a psychologist and remains open to counselling, if recommended.

His plan for full parole includes living in a home he has rented in a location not disclosed in the decision, and that he is able to support himself financially.

It says Takahashi’s case management team is of the opinion that he no longer needs the structure of a community residential facility after being granted day parole in 2016.

“(You) have suitable housing, have insight into your offence cycle and risk factors, have participated in a slow and progressive transition to increased independence without concern, and will continue to be subject to a supervision plan and have access to community supports to maintain your progress and manageability,” says the decision signed by two parole board members.

The decision says Takahashi’s assessor recommended that special conditions placed on him be removed gradually and that he ask for mental-health support to help with increased stress that the freedom of full parole may give him.

“This is in part based on your history of impression management, capacity to control interactions, and tendency to use openness, honesty and disclosiveness as a means to ‘wrest control’ from your supervisors,” the decision says.

Conditions of Takahashi’s release include reporting any female relationships and respecting a curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

He is required not to consume alcohol or drugs, acquire pornography, or attend any college or university campus or residential area without prior permission.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

