Canada to apologize after labelling Dakota and Lakota as refugees

WHITECAP DAKOTA FIRST NATION, SASKATCHEWAN — Canada’s Crown-Indigenous Relations minister is scheduled to deliver an apology today to nine First Nations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan following decades of Canada labelling the Dakota and Lakota as refugees.

Gary Anandasangaree’s apology, which will be delivered at a ceremony at Whitecap Dakota Nation south of Saskatoon, is being called “historic” by officials.

By being referred to as refugees, the Dakota and Lakota were not included in treaty negotiations, as Canada viewed them as being American despite their strong presence north of the Canada-U.S. border.

They’ve historically had a more fraught relationship with Canada, including having smaller reserves and fewer economic supports than other Indigenous groups.

Whitecap Dakota Nation signed a self-government agreement with Canada in 2023, which officially recognized them as Aboriginal Peoples under the Constitution.

It also recognized the Whitecap Dakota’s ability to make laws on-reserve.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press