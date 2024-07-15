Canada’s 13 premiers set to begin days of meetings in Halifax

HALIFAX — Canada’s premiers will be in Halifax today to begin three days of scheduled meetings in Nova Scotia’s capital.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, who is the current chair of the Council of the Federation, is hosting the event in the city’s downtown core.

Houston told reporters after a cabinet meeting Thursday that premiers will be focused on discussing “key issues” like affordability, housing and infrastructure.

He also says he expects to have conversations about the relationships between the provinces and the federal government.

A statement from Newfoundland and Labrador’s executive council says it’s expected the premiers will continue discussion on “revitalizing cooperative federalism” in Canada.

The Council of the Federation, which includes all 13 provincial and territorial premiers, is scheduled to meet Monday through Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press