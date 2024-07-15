Canada’s 13 premiers set to begin days of meetings in Halifax

Canada's premiers are scheduled for three days of meetings in Halifax this week. Premiers attend a press conference at the meeting of the Council of the Federation, where Canada's provincial and territorial leaders meet, in Halifax, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Clark

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 15, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 15, 2024 4:12 am.

HALIFAX — Canada’s premiers will be in Halifax today to begin three days of scheduled meetings in Nova Scotia’s capital.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, who is the current chair of the Council of the Federation, is hosting the event in the city’s downtown core.

Houston told reporters after a cabinet meeting Thursday that premiers will be focused on discussing “key issues” like affordability, housing and infrastructure.

He also says he expects to have conversations about the relationships between the provinces and the federal government.

A statement from Newfoundland and Labrador’s executive council says it’s expected the premiers will continue discussion on “revitalizing cooperative federalism” in Canada.

The Council of the Federation, which includes all 13 provincial and territorial premiers, is scheduled to meet Monday through Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses
LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses

As a strike by LCBO workers continues, a statement issued by the agency said staff were being redeployed to help fill hospitality orders.

5h ago

Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa
Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police officers identified the victims of a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday as Patrick Montgomery and Andrieana Montgomery.

6h ago

Trump rally shooting casts shadow over Canadian political scene
Trump rally shooting casts shadow over Canadian political scene

OTTAWA — The shadow of violence in the United States will be hanging over Canada's political scene this week in the wake of an attempted assassination on former president Donald Trump. A shooting at...

1h ago

July carbon rebates to be deposited, mailed today
July carbon rebates to be deposited, mailed today

OTTAWA — The second instalment of this year's national carbon price rebate will be deposited or mailed out to millions of households today. The Canada Carbon Rebate returns 90 per cent of the revenue...

1h ago

