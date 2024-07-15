Canadian Natural fined for not stopping birds from nesting on tailings pond island

Canadian Natural Resources logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 4, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Bob Weber, The Canadian Press

Posted July 15, 2024 3:30 pm.

Last Updated July 15, 2024 3:42 pm.

EDMONTON — A major oilsands producer has been fined after hundreds of birds, wolves and coyotes were exposed to toxins at one of its tailings ponds.

The Alberta Energy Regulator has assessed a fine of $278,000 against Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

“CNRL’s contravention had a direct and severely negative effect on wildlife,” said the regulator’s report.

“Living animals were killed and euthanized due to the contravention. There can be no more serious effect on wildlife.”

The report says that in the spring of 2022, Canadian Natural workers discovered an island had emerged in one of its tailings ponds. Although the company normally levels such islands to keep animals from being attracted to them, it didn’t do so in this case.

By May 21, 2022, workers discovered birds on the island. They counted 271 California gull nests and one Canada goose nest.

The company informed the regulator on June 7, more than two weeks later. By then, Canadian Natural said it had installed bird deterrents.

“These, and subsequent, mitigation measures were not effective in preventing animals from coming into contact with a hazardous substance,” the regulator’s report says.

By mid-July, workers were noticing gull chicks fouled with oil. The situation continued until Aug. 4, when the surviving chicks were able to fly away.

Canadian Natural reported 411 dead birds at or near the tailings facility over the length of the incident. Coyotes and wolves were also able to get to the island.

“The predators were able to cross through the water and onto the island,” the report says. “CNRL agreed that predators walked through the water and killed oiled birds.”

The regulator reduced the possible fine because the company eventually installed fencing to keep predators off the island and chicks out of the water.

A company spokesman was not immediately available to describe what else it has done to fix the problem.

The tailings ponds, which altogether cover more than 300 square kilometres, are on a major migratory bird flyway, and measures to keep birds away from the toxic waterbodies are a condition of licence for all oilsands producers.

They are not always successful.

In the most recent case, 32 waterfowl died in May 2023 in a Suncor pond. The biggest toll was in 2008, when 1,600 ducks died after landing in a Syncrude pond.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.

Bob Weber, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

2h ago

Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate
Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former President Donald Trump chose Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate on Monday, picking a onetime critic who became a loyal ally and is now the first millennial to join a major-party...

16m ago

Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto with 'torrential downpours' likely, heat still a factor
Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto with 'torrential downpours' likely, heat still a factor

A rainfall warning is now in place for Toronto and the surrounding GTA, with a risk of strong thunderstorms in areas. Environment Canada says rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres are possible while...

updated

2h ago

'I feel very alone and miserable:' People suffering from tinnitus say more support is needed
'I feel very alone and miserable:' People suffering from tinnitus say more support is needed

Grace Chow, 76, spent most of her life being very active. The Toronto resident was an avid bicyclist and passionate about playing ping pong with friends but six years ago, that all changed. “I just...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

