‘Damn, so close’: UBC looks into professor’s social media after Trump rally shooting

The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on April 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 15, 2024 2:29 pm.

Last Updated July 15, 2024 2:42 pm.

VANCOUVER — The University of British Columbia says it is “aware” of a social media post that was apparently made by a professor at its faculty of medicine shortly after the attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

The school says it is “looking into” the post and that it “does not condone violence of any kind.”

Posts that appeared on a now deleted X account belonging to Professor Karen Pinder said “Damn, so close. Too bad,” and then later, in response to a comment, “What a glorious day this could have been!”

Pinder did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The posts generated outrage online, including from BC Conservative Leader John Rustad, who shared a screenshot, calling it “disappointing” and saying that “no classroom in this province should have room for this kind of radicalism.”

Rustad is among other B.C. politicians who have condemned the shooting in Pennsylvania where Trump’s ear was injured, a bystander was killed and two others were wounded.

Premier David Eby also posted to X Saturday after the shooting, saying he was “deeply concerned.”

“No matter your politics, the attempted assassination of a former president and presidential candidate is horrific,” Eby said in the post. “The people of British Columbia abhor political violence in all of its forms.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

1h ago

Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto with 'torrential downpours' likely, heat still a factor
Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto with 'torrential downpours' likely, heat still a factor

A rainfall warning is now in place for Toronto and the surrounding GTA, with a risk of strong thunderstorms in areas. Environment Canada says rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres are possible while...

updated

1h ago

'I feel very alone and miserable:' People suffering from tinnitus say more support is needed
'I feel very alone and miserable:' People suffering from tinnitus say more support is needed

Grace Chow, 76, spent most of her life being very active. The Toronto resident was an avid bicyclist and passionate about playing ping pong with friends but six years ago, that all changed. “I just...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Corus Entertainment says ongoing job cuts will amount to 25% of full-time positions
Corus Entertainment says ongoing job cuts will amount to 25% of full-time positions

Corus Entertainment Inc. says it expects to have slashed 25 per cent of its full-time workforce by the end of next month compared with the beginning of its 2023 fiscal year, as the company continues to...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

1h ago

Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto with 'torrential downpours' likely, heat still a factor
Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto with 'torrential downpours' likely, heat still a factor

A rainfall warning is now in place for Toronto and the surrounding GTA, with a risk of strong thunderstorms in areas. Environment Canada says rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres are possible while...

updated

1h ago

'I feel very alone and miserable:' People suffering from tinnitus say more support is needed
'I feel very alone and miserable:' People suffering from tinnitus say more support is needed

Grace Chow, 76, spent most of her life being very active. The Toronto resident was an avid bicyclist and passionate about playing ping pong with friends but six years ago, that all changed. “I just...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Corus Entertainment says ongoing job cuts will amount to 25% of full-time positions
Corus Entertainment says ongoing job cuts will amount to 25% of full-time positions

Corus Entertainment Inc. says it expects to have slashed 25 per cent of its full-time workforce by the end of next month compared with the beginning of its 2023 fiscal year, as the company continues to...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:22
Ontario speeds up alcohol expansion amid LCBO strike
Ontario speeds up alcohol expansion amid LCBO strike

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is rushing to get ready-to-drink cocktails on grocery store shelves amid the LCBO strike. Caryn Ceolin reports.

2h ago

2:41
LCBO strike enters new week with no talks planned
LCBO strike enters new week with no talks planned

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario previously said it planned to open 32 stores three days a week with limited hours if the strike by members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union went on for longer than two weeks.

3h ago

3:08
Fatal double shooting leaves Oshawa community in shock
Fatal double shooting leaves Oshawa community in shock

Afua Baah speaks with local residents as police investigate the circumstances behind the city’s latest homicide.

18h ago

2:48
Hot and humid weather conditions in Toronto to start the week
Hot and humid weather conditions in Toronto to start the week

We're set to see a hot and humid start to the week and it comes with a storm risk. Jessie Uppal has more in her seven-day forecast.

19h ago

0:36
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike

LCBO officials say a plan to open nearly three dozen store locations amid an ongoing strike has been cancelled. They say staff will be redeployed to help with online orders and to support businesses.

21h ago

More Videos