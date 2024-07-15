‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Pat King will not testify at his trial: Crown

"Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King arrives for his trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on May 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 15, 2024 12:42 pm.

Last Updated July 15, 2024 12:56 pm.

OTTAWA — The Crown attorney in the criminal mischief trial against “Freedom Convoy” organizer Pat King says the defendant will not testify.

The trial itself is also being delayed again at the request of defence lawyer Natasha Calvinho who told the judge this morning she needed an adjournment for “personal” reasons.

It is the second time this month the case has been adjourned just as Calvinho was set to call her first witness — something that now won’t happen until Wednesday at the earliest.

King was a prominent figure in the convoy that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for more than three weeks in 2022 in a massive protest against COVID-19 public health restrictions, vaccine mandates and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

King pleaded not guilty to mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, obstructing police and other offences related to his role in the three-week long demonstration.

The Crown presented its case over about a two-week period in May with the evidence resting heavily on King’s own videos posted online during the demonstration.

The trial is set to resume Wednesday when Justice Charles Hackland makes a decision about whether three Ottawa Police Service officers will have to testify after being subpoenaed by the defence.

The Ottawa police say the officers have no relevant evidence and have asked Hackland to quash the subpoenas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

50m ago

'I feel very alone and miserable:' People suffering from tinnitus say more support is needed
'I feel very alone and miserable:' People suffering from tinnitus say more support is needed

Grace Chow, 76, spent most of her life being very active. The Toronto resident was an avid bicyclist and passionate about playing ping pong with friends but six years ago, that all changed. “I just...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto with 'torrential downpours' likely, heat still a factor
Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto with 'torrential downpours' likely, heat still a factor

A rainfall warning is now in place for Toronto and the surrounding GTA, with a risk of strong thunderstorms in areas. Environment Canada says rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres are possible while...

updated

27m ago

Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa
Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police officers identified the victims of a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday as Patrick Montgomery and Andrieana Montgomery.

5h ago

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

50m ago

'I feel very alone and miserable:' People suffering from tinnitus say more support is needed
'I feel very alone and miserable:' People suffering from tinnitus say more support is needed

Grace Chow, 76, spent most of her life being very active. The Toronto resident was an avid bicyclist and passionate about playing ping pong with friends but six years ago, that all changed. “I just...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto with 'torrential downpours' likely, heat still a factor
Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto with 'torrential downpours' likely, heat still a factor

A rainfall warning is now in place for Toronto and the surrounding GTA, with a risk of strong thunderstorms in areas. Environment Canada says rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres are possible while...

updated

27m ago

Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa
Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police officers identified the victims of a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday as Patrick Montgomery and Andrieana Montgomery.

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Fatal double shooting leaves Oshawa community in shock
Fatal double shooting leaves Oshawa community in shock

Afua Baah speaks with local residents as police investigate the circumstances behind the city’s latest homicide.

16h ago

2:48
Hot and humid weather conditions in Toronto to start the week
Hot and humid weather conditions in Toronto to start the week

We're set to see a hot and humid start to the week and it comes with a storm risk. Jessie Uppal has more in her seven-day forecast.

18h ago

0:36
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike

LCBO officials say a plan to open nearly three dozen store locations amid an ongoing strike has been cancelled. They say staff will be redeployed to help with online orders and to support businesses.

20h ago

1:27
Shannen Doherty dead at 53 following cancer battle
Shannen Doherty dead at 53 following cancer battle

Shannen Doherty, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star whose life and career were roiled by illness and tabloid stories, has died at 53 after years of fighting breast cancer.

23h ago

0:30
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre

Diljit Dosanjh finished his North American tour in Toronto on Saturday. Nearly 50,000 fans took in the show at the Rogers Centre.
More Videos