Gambia upholds its ban on female genital cutting. Reversing it would have been a global first

By Ramatoulie Jawo And Monika Pronczuk, The Associated Press

Posted July 15, 2024 8:12 am.

Last Updated July 15, 2024 8:26 am.

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Lawmakers in the West African nation of Gambia on Monday rejected a bill that would have overturned a ban on female genital cutting. The attempt to become the first country in the world to reverse such a ban had been closely followed by activists abroad.

The vote followed months of heated debate in the largely Muslim nation of less than 3 million people. Lawmakers effectively killed the bill by rejecting all its clauses and preventing a final vote.

The procedure, also called female genital mutilation, includes the partial or full removal of girls’ external genitalia, often by traditional community practitioners with tools such as razor blades or at times by health workers. It can cause serious bleeding, death and childbirth complications but remains a widespread practice in parts of Africa.

Activists and human rights groups were worried that a reversal of the ban in Gambia would overturn years of work against the centuries-old practice that’s often performed on girls younger than 5 and rooted in the concepts of sexual purity and control.

Religious conservatives who led the campaign to reverse the ban argued the practice was “one of the virtues of Islam.”

“It’s such a huge sense of relief,” one activist and survivor, Absa Samba, told The Associated Press after the vote. “That is a lot of excitement out here. But I believe this is just the beginning of the work.”

In Gambia, more than half of women and girls ages 15 to 49 have undergone the procedure, according to United Nations estimates. Former leader Yahya Jammeh unexpectedly banned the practice in 2015 without further explanation. But activists say enforcement has been weak and women have continued to be cut, with only two cases prosecuted.

Even now, “it was widespread and there was public promotion of it,” Samba said. She called for more public education about the health consequences of the practice.

UNICEF earlier this year said some 30 million women globally have undergone female genital cutting in the past eight years, most of them in Africa but others in Asia and the Middle East.

More than 80 countries have laws prohibiting the procedure or allowing it to be prosecuted, according to a World Bank study cited earlier this year by the United Nations Population Fund. They include South Africa, Iran, India and Ethiopia.

“No religious text promotes or condones female genital mutilation,” the UNFPA report said, adding there is no benefit to it.

Long term, the practice can lead to urinary tract infections, menstrual problems, pain, decreased sexual satisfaction and childbirth complications as well as depression, low self-esteem and post-traumatic stress disorder.

___

Pronczuk reported from Dakar, Senegal.

Ramatoulie Jawo And Monika Pronczuk, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa
Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police officers identified the victims of a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday as Patrick Montgomery and Andrieana Montgomery.

1h ago

LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses
LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses

As a strike by LCBO workers continues, a statement issued by the agency said staff were being redeployed to help fill hospitality orders.

8h ago

2 charged in Ontario Disability Support Program robbery, police say more victims likely
2 charged in Ontario Disability Support Program robbery, police say more victims likely

Toronto police have arrested two men they say have been targeting Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) clients and allegedly stealing their funds. Authorities were notified of a robbery just before...

1h ago

SIU investigating man's fatal fall from Etobicoke balcony
SIU investigating man's fatal fall from Etobicoke balcony

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 43-year-old man in Etobicoke. The SIU says that Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa
Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police officers identified the victims of a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday as Patrick Montgomery and Andrieana Montgomery.

1h ago

LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses
LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses

As a strike by LCBO workers continues, a statement issued by the agency said staff were being redeployed to help fill hospitality orders.

8h ago

2 charged in Ontario Disability Support Program robbery, police say more victims likely
2 charged in Ontario Disability Support Program robbery, police say more victims likely

Toronto police have arrested two men they say have been targeting Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) clients and allegedly stealing their funds. Authorities were notified of a robbery just before...

1h ago

SIU investigating man's fatal fall from Etobicoke balcony
SIU investigating man's fatal fall from Etobicoke balcony

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 43-year-old man in Etobicoke. The SIU says that Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Fatal double shooting leaves Oshawa community in shock
Fatal double shooting leaves Oshawa community in shock

Afua Baah speaks with local residents as police investigate the circumstances behind the city’s latest homicide.

12h ago

2:48
Hot and humid weather conditions in Toronto to start the week
Hot and humid weather conditions in Toronto to start the week

We're set to see a hot and humid start to the week and it comes with a storm risk. Jessie Uppal has more in her seven-day forecast.

13h ago

0:36
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike

LCBO officials say a plan to open nearly three dozen store locations amid an ongoing strike has been cancelled. They say staff will be redeployed to help with online orders and to support businesses.

15h ago

1:27
Shannen Doherty dead at 53 following cancer battle
Shannen Doherty dead at 53 following cancer battle

Shannen Doherty, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star whose life and career were roiled by illness and tabloid stories, has died at 53 after years of fighting breast cancer.

18h ago

0:30
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre
Diljit Dosanjh performs for nearly 50,000 fans at Toronto's Rogers Centre

Diljit Dosanjh finished his North American tour in Toronto on Saturday. Nearly 50,000 fans took in the show at the Rogers Centre.
More Videos