Gaza protesters remain as Vancouver Island University’s deadline to leave expires

A University of British Columbia sports field, that had been occupied by a pro-Palestinian protest encampment, is seen the day after it was dismantled by its participants, in Vancouver, B.C., on July 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Chiang

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 15, 2024 1:47 pm.

Last Updated July 15, 2024 1:56 pm.

NANAIMO, B.C. — A deadline for pro-Palestinian protesters to dismantle an encampment at Vancouver Island University in Naniamo, B.C., has expired without the demonstrators leaving.

The university last Thursday issued a trespass notice to the protesters over the camp that has been in place since May 1, saying legal action would be launched if they did not leave by 8 a.m. Monday.

It says in an email that as of about 9 a.m. the protesters “(have) not decamped” and the university would be issuing a statement.

The protesters say in a social media post that they remain “steadfast” and that by issuing the deadline the university has chosen to put students at risk, “to villainize them and punish them for using their right to protest.”

They say the university is “supposed to encourage critical thoughts” but is instead threatening students.

The university said in a statement last week that if protesters were not gone by the deadline, it would “take all legal steps necessary to remove them.”

The trespass notice was issued after an Ontario court granted an injunction against a similar camp at the University of Toronto, leading to protesters leaving, which Vancouver Island University noted in its statement.

The university said the protesters had been escalating their actions, and had engaged in vandalism, disrupted an exam and occupied various buildings.

“These incidents have not only disrupted university operations but have also placed a financial burden on our institution and compromised the safety and security of our campus community,” it said.

The camp is among a number of such protest sites at universities in Canada and the United States.

A camp at the University of B.C. in Vancouver was vacated by protesters voluntarily on July 7.

The protesters against the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza have been demanding that universities cut financial and academic ties with Israeli firms and institutions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

1h ago

Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto with 'torrential downpours' likely, heat still a factor
Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto with 'torrential downpours' likely, heat still a factor

A rainfall warning is now in place for Toronto and the surrounding GTA, with a risk of strong thunderstorms in areas. Environment Canada says rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres are possible while...

updated

1h ago

'I feel very alone and miserable:' People suffering from tinnitus say more support is needed
'I feel very alone and miserable:' People suffering from tinnitus say more support is needed

Grace Chow, 76, spent most of her life being very active. The Toronto resident was an avid bicyclist and passionate about playing ping pong with friends but six years ago, that all changed. “I just...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Corus Entertainment says ongoing job cuts will amount to 25% of full-time positions
Corus Entertainment says ongoing job cuts will amount to 25% of full-time positions

Corus Entertainment Inc. says it expects to have slashed 25 per cent of its full-time workforce by the end of next month compared with the beginning of its 2023 fiscal year, as the company continues to...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

1h ago

Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto with 'torrential downpours' likely, heat still a factor
Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto with 'torrential downpours' likely, heat still a factor

A rainfall warning is now in place for Toronto and the surrounding GTA, with a risk of strong thunderstorms in areas. Environment Canada says rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres are possible while...

updated

1h ago

'I feel very alone and miserable:' People suffering from tinnitus say more support is needed
'I feel very alone and miserable:' People suffering from tinnitus say more support is needed

Grace Chow, 76, spent most of her life being very active. The Toronto resident was an avid bicyclist and passionate about playing ping pong with friends but six years ago, that all changed. “I just...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Corus Entertainment says ongoing job cuts will amount to 25% of full-time positions
Corus Entertainment says ongoing job cuts will amount to 25% of full-time positions

Corus Entertainment Inc. says it expects to have slashed 25 per cent of its full-time workforce by the end of next month compared with the beginning of its 2023 fiscal year, as the company continues to...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:22
Ontario speeds up alcohol expansion amid LCBO strike
Ontario speeds up alcohol expansion amid LCBO strike

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is rushing to get ready-to-drink cocktails on grocery store shelves amid the LCBO strike. Caryn Ceolin reports.

2h ago

2:41
LCBO strike enters new week with no talks planned
LCBO strike enters new week with no talks planned

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario previously said it planned to open 32 stores three days a week with limited hours if the strike by members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union went on for longer than two weeks.

3h ago

3:08
Fatal double shooting leaves Oshawa community in shock
Fatal double shooting leaves Oshawa community in shock

Afua Baah speaks with local residents as police investigate the circumstances behind the city’s latest homicide.

18h ago

2:48
Hot and humid weather conditions in Toronto to start the week
Hot and humid weather conditions in Toronto to start the week

We're set to see a hot and humid start to the week and it comes with a storm risk. Jessie Uppal has more in her seven-day forecast.

19h ago

0:36
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike

LCBO officials say a plan to open nearly three dozen store locations amid an ongoing strike has been cancelled. They say staff will be redeployed to help with online orders and to support businesses.

21h ago

More Videos