Georgia Democrats file challenges to keep Kennedy and others off presidential ballot

By Jeff Amy And Charlotte Kramon, The Associated Press

Posted July 15, 2024 5:54 pm.

Last Updated July 15, 2024 5:56 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats are challenging efforts to place Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and three other candidates on the state’s presidential ballots, part of a nationwide effort to block candidates who could siphon votes from incumbent President Joe Biden.

While Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians have secure places on the Georgia ballot, other parties and independent candidates must qualify.

Democratic Party of Georgia Executive Director Tolulope Kevin Olasanoye said in a statement that “we take the nomination process very seriously and believe everyone should follow the rules,” saying Kennedy, independent Cornel West, Claudia De la Cruz of the Party for Socialism and Liberation and Jill Stein of the Green Party “have not faithfully observed the state of Georgia’s election laws.”

“They have missed numerous statutory deadlines, skipped filing fees, submitted the wrong names on the nomination petitions, and some failed to hold conventions” Olasanoye said. “None of these candidates are qualified to be on the Georgia ballot.”

But candidates say Democrats are betraying their professed principles and trying to block voter choices unfairly.

Larry Sharpe, is outreach director for American Values 2024, an independent political action committee that supports Kennedy. He said ballot access laws in states have grown “draconian.”

“Most voters now are not affiliated,” Sharpe said. “What are they telling us? They want other choices.”

Spokesperson for alternative candidates say they’re also seeing challenges in Delaware, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and the District of Columbia

“We expect to be challenged in every state that we file in this year,” said Rick Lass, ballot access director for Green Party nominee Jill Stein.

Bernard Tamas, a professor at Georgia’s Valdosta State University who studies third parties, says such challenges are “standard.” Even if they’re unsuccessful, he said challenges bleed resources from candidates who don’t have as much money to begin with. Tamas said opposition from Democrats appears more intense in 2024, though.

“The third party candidates are stronger and and it’s the Democrats worrying more,” he said.

Until this year, the only road to getting on the ballot in Georgia was by collecting signatures from 7,500 registered voters statewide. But Georgia’s Republican-majority legislature passed a law this year directing the secretary of state to also place on the ballot candidates of any party that makes ballots in at least 20 other states. That move was widely interpreted as trying to make trouble for Biden, although former President Donald Trump’s campaign has also regarded the Kennedy campaign with suspicion.

Kennedy and Cornel West, seeking access as independents in Georgia, can only make the ballot through the petition process. Claudia De la Cruz, the nominee of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, also submitted petitions.

All three say they submitted enough signatures before a July 9 deadline. Currently, voter registrations and signatures are being verified by county election offices, said Mike Hassinger, a spokesperson for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. That verification process is supposed to be complete by Aug. 1.

Meanwhile, the Green Party, which has nominated Stein, says it aims to make Georgia ballots using the 20-state rule.

But a lawyer for the Democratic Party of Georgia, representing three voters, sent letters to Raffensperger’s office on Friday arguing that efforts by Kennedy, West, De la Cruz and Stein are all legally defective, triggering hearings before an administrative law judge. Raffensperger will make findings based off a report from the judge, but either side could challenge Raffensperger’s findings in state court.

While some other states routinely put minor-party and independent candidates on ballots, Georgia voters haven’t had more than four options since 1948. The last time there were any candidates besides a Republican, Democrat and Libertarian was in 2000, when independent Pat Buchanan qualified.

Democrats argue De la Cruz’s Party for Socialism and Liberation and Stein’s Green Party haven’t properly registered as political parties in Georgia and didn’t publish required legal advertisements before their conventions. They say that bars each from qualifying for Georgia’s ballot under the 20-state rule.

Democrats also argue that at least some of the signatures on the petitions filed for Kennedy, West and De la Cruz are invalid because the petitions are wrongly or incompletely filled out. Democrats also argue that Kennedy and West, as independents, must submit separate petitions for all 16 electors. The challengers say West’s electors didn’t qualify before an earlier June 21 deadline, and that electors for Kennedy, West and De la Cruz all failed to pay required $1.50 filing fees.

But Walter Smolarek, a spokesperson for De la Cruz. said that sort of nit-picking only “seeks to limit the options of Georgia voters.”

“We reject the hypocrisy of the Democratic Party in claiming to be the protectors of democracy from Trump as they infringe on the rights of tens of thousands of voters who want more options on the Georgia ballot,” Smolarek said in a statement.

Jeff Amy And Charlotte Kramon, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

4h ago

Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate
Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former President Donald Trump chose Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate on Monday, picking a onetime critic who became a loyal ally and is now the first millennial to join a major-party...

14m ago

Rainfall warning ends for Toronto as flooding affecting some TTC routes
Rainfall warning ends for Toronto as flooding affecting some TTC routes

Downpours and thunderstorms have led to flooding in some areas across the GTA as rainfall warning ends for Toronto and the surrounding GTA. Environment Canada said rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres...

updated

7m ago

5 EB lanes of Hwy. 401 express blocked at Dixie after tractor trailer strikes overpass
5 EB lanes of Hwy. 401 express blocked at Dixie after tractor trailer strikes overpass

Five eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 are blocked at Dixie Road after a tractor trailer jack-knifed and struck an overpass. Provincial police say three vehicles were involved and only the far...

32m ago

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

4h ago

Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate
Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former President Donald Trump chose Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate on Monday, picking a onetime critic who became a loyal ally and is now the first millennial to join a major-party...

14m ago

Rainfall warning ends for Toronto as flooding affecting some TTC routes
Rainfall warning ends for Toronto as flooding affecting some TTC routes

Downpours and thunderstorms have led to flooding in some areas across the GTA as rainfall warning ends for Toronto and the surrounding GTA. Environment Canada said rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres...

updated

7m ago

5 EB lanes of Hwy. 401 express blocked at Dixie after tractor trailer strikes overpass
5 EB lanes of Hwy. 401 express blocked at Dixie after tractor trailer strikes overpass

Five eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 are blocked at Dixie Road after a tractor trailer jack-knifed and struck an overpass. Provincial police say three vehicles were involved and only the far...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

3:22
Ontario speeds up alcohol expansion amid LCBO strike
Ontario speeds up alcohol expansion amid LCBO strike

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is rushing to get ready-to-drink cocktails on grocery store shelves amid the LCBO strike. Caryn Ceolin reports.

5h ago

2:41
LCBO strike enters new week with no talks planned
LCBO strike enters new week with no talks planned

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario previously said it planned to open 32 stores three days a week with limited hours if the strike by members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union went on for longer than two weeks.

6h ago

3:08
Fatal double shooting leaves Oshawa community in shock
Fatal double shooting leaves Oshawa community in shock

Afua Baah speaks with local residents as police investigate the circumstances behind the city’s latest homicide.

21h ago

2:48
Hot and humid weather conditions in Toronto to start the week
Hot and humid weather conditions in Toronto to start the week

We're set to see a hot and humid start to the week and it comes with a storm risk. Jessie Uppal has more in her seven-day forecast.

22h ago

0:36
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike
LCBO scraps plans to open certain locations amid ongoing strike

LCBO officials say a plan to open nearly three dozen store locations amid an ongoing strike has been cancelled. They say staff will be redeployed to help with online orders and to support businesses.
More Videos