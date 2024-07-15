Man charged with two counts of murder after body parts found in suitcases on UK bridge

Forensic officers search an area, in Shepherd's Bush, after human remains were found in two suitcases near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in London. Police said human remains were found at an address in Shepherd's Bush, west London believed to be connected to those found in the suitcases dumped near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol on Wednesday. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 15, 2024 3:40 am.

Last Updated July 15, 2024 3:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — A 34-year-old man was charged Monday with murdering two men whose remains were found in two suitcases in southwest England.

London’s Metropolitan Police said Yostin Andres Mosquera has been charged with murdering Albert Alfonso, 61, and Paul Longworth, 71. He is due to appear in a London court later Monday.

Police said the victims had previously been in a relationship and still lived together, and that the suspect had been staying with them at their west London apartment.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said “the evidence gathered so far does not suggest there was a homophobic motive” to the killings.

“I hope it will be of some reassurance that whilst enquiries are still ongoing and the investigation is at a relatively early stage, we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the two murders,” Valentine said.

The suspect was arrested at a train station in Bristol on Saturday, three days after the grisly discovery of body parts in suitcases on the city’s Clifton Suspension Bridge.

Police officers arrived at the iconic bridge at around midnight Wednesday, 10 minutes after receiving reports of a man behaving strangely. But the man, who had traveled there by taxi, was already gone.

Police found more remains at the victims’ home in London.

The Associated Press


